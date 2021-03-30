GHL Insurance Agency  is currently looking for a Dynamic Candidate with dedication, passion, commitment to excellence and innovation to fill the position of an Administration Assistant

Responsibilities

  • General Administrative assistant Duties as requested and assigned (Not Limited)
  • Assist executing various tasks ie maintain Insurance records
  • Prepare documentation
  • Gather information for clients
  • Promoting/Marketing/New Insurance contracts
  • Creating pool of potential clients
  • Handling Mails
  • File and maintain Customer files
  • Perform administrative functions, record keeping, filing
  • Maintain tracking system on all incoming mails and outgoing and Rider
  • TAKE PART IN HELPING THE FIRM GROW

Skills

  • Excellent level of English
  • Strong Time management
  • Detail Oriented
  • Ability to use standard software application word, excel, powerpoint
  • Ability to use initiative and work under minimal supervision
  • Ability to maintain CONFIDENTIALITY
  • Pro active and reliable
  • Ability to develop and maintain relationships of owners, customers and associates

How to Apply

Manager.ghlinsurancepartner@gmail.com

