GHL Insurance Agency is currently looking for a Dynamic Candidate with dedication, passion, commitment to excellence and innovation to fill the position of an Administration Assistant

Responsibilities

General Administrative assistant Duties as requested and assigned (Not Limited)

Assist executing various tasks ie maintain Insurance records

Prepare documentation

Gather information for clients

Promoting/Marketing/New Insurance contracts

Creating pool of potential clients

Handling Mails

File and maintain Customer files

Perform administrative functions, record keeping, filing

Maintain tracking system on all incoming mails and outgoing and Rider

TAKE PART IN HELPING THE FIRM GROW

Skills

Excellent level of English

Strong Time management

Detail Oriented

Ability to use standard software application word, excel, powerpoint

Ability to use initiative and work under minimal supervision

Ability to maintain CONFIDENTIALITY

Pro active and reliable

Ability to develop and maintain relationships of owners, customers and associates

How to Apply

Manager.ghlinsurancepartner@gmail.com