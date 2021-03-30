GHL Insurance Agency is currently looking for a Dynamic Candidate with dedication, passion, commitment to excellence and innovation to fill the position of an Administration Assistant
Responsibilities
- General Administrative assistant Duties as requested and assigned (Not Limited)
- Assist executing various tasks ie maintain Insurance records
- Prepare documentation
- Gather information for clients
- Promoting/Marketing/New Insurance contracts
- Creating pool of potential clients
- Handling Mails
- File and maintain Customer files
- Perform administrative functions, record keeping, filing
- Maintain tracking system on all incoming mails and outgoing and Rider
- TAKE PART IN HELPING THE FIRM GROW
Skills
- Excellent level of English
- Strong Time management
- Detail Oriented
- Ability to use standard software application word, excel, powerpoint
- Ability to use initiative and work under minimal supervision
- Ability to maintain CONFIDENTIALITY
- Pro active and reliable
- Ability to develop and maintain relationships of owners, customers and associates
How to Apply
Manager.ghlinsurancepartner@gmail.com