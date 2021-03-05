About One Acre Fund

Founded in 2006, One Acre Fund supplies 1 million smallholder farmers with the agricultural services they need to make their farms vastly more productive. Our 8,000+ team is drawn from diverse backgrounds and professions. With operations across six core countries in Africa, we make farmers more prosperous by providing quality farm supplies on credit, delivered within walking distance of farmers’ homes, and agricultural training to improve harvests. On average, our farmers harvest 50 percent more food after working with One Acre Fund.

To learn more about our work, take a look at our Why Work Here blog for more information.

About the Role

One Acre Fund is operating a growing number of rural retail outlets. As One Acre Fund’s Rural Retail Admin Assistant in Kenya, you will report to the Senior Admin Assistant and work with members of the Rural Retail Department, and the wider One Acre Fund team to enable the smooth running of the daily operations through providing administrative support.

Responsibilities

Be responsible for keeping departmental workload tracker documents up to date

Perform reconciliation of data from our retail network

Provide clear and timely communication to supporting departments

Keep all departmental filing systems up to date

Liaise with team members to ensure the smooth flow of information

Perform additional tasks as requested by the manager as needed.

Career Growth and Development

We have a strong culture of constant learning and we invest in developing our people. You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance. We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals. You’ll have the opportunity to shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.

Qualifications

Across all roles, these are the general qualifications we look for. For this role specifically, you will have:

Excellent Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word skills as well as a good level of general computer literacy

Strong written and oral communicator

Good organizational skills with attention to detail

Strong collaborative nature with a commitment to teamwork

Ability to work under pressure, producing quality work with little supervision

Preference for a Diploma from a recognized academic institution

Minimum C+ in KCSE or Equivalent preferred

Fluent in English and Kiswahili

Preferred Start Date

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, start dates can vary significantly by role. We are adapting rapidly to Covid-19 and most of our team is now working remotely. Given the changing environment, we will appreciate your flexibility in confirming a start date.

Job Location: Kakamega, Kenya

Benefits

Health insurance, paid time off

Eligibility

This role is only open to citizens or permanent residents of Kenya.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

Application Deadline

12 March 2021