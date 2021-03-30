Vacancy: Administrative Assistant

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Type: Full Time

Min. Experience: Entry Level

Job Description

Founded in 2011, CrossBoundary is a mission-driven investment firm committed to unlocking the power of capital to make a substantial return while creating a lasting difference in underserved markets. CrossBoundary provides investment advisory services, having developed a specialized expertise in unleashing investment across all sectors in fragile and emerging markets. Our advisory clients include governments, development finance institutions, private equity firms, Fortune 100 companies, and research institutions. Learn more at http://www.crossboundary.com.

We are currently looking for an Administrative Assistant to facilitate the efficient operations of the Nairobi office by performing a variety of clerical and administrative tasks. The ideal candidate will be a proactive problem solver with excellent communication skills and attention to detail. We are looking for a candidate with previous experience working in an office environment, performing administrative duties, and providing support to a highly diverse team. Additionally, candidates much have a solid working knowledge of office processes, computer software, and electronic communications tools. This role is responsible for responding to ad hoc requests, coordinating/tracking projects, and managing business-as-usual projects such as filing, copying, researching printer problems, and organizing logistics.

The CrossBoundary team is a unique group made up of people who are genuinely excited by the opportunity to make a difference in some of the most challenging yet exciting markets in the world. Team members come from diverse backgrounds, but share a number of qualities: curiosity, humility, integrity, a drive for excellence, and a bias for action.

Responsibilities

Greet visitors and point them in the right direction, answer inquiries, and create a welcoming environment

Process and direct mail and incoming packages or deliveries

Perform a range of staff and/or operational support activities; serve as a liaison with other departments on basic administrative and/or operational matters

Arrange meetings and conferences; schedule interviews and appointments and perform other duties related to maintaining one or more individual schedules; make travel and lodging arrangements, either directly or through travel agencies

Carry out administrative duties such as filing, typing, copying, binding, scanning, etc.

Order, stock, and distributes office supplies

Submit and reconcile office expense reports

Organize all shipments and distribution routes to ensure timely deliveries e.g., swag items, team care packages, etc.

Assist in organizing and supervising other office activities e.g., event planning, team lunches, etc.

Ensure that basic facilities, such as water and heating, are well-maintained

Oversee the operations of office equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements such as calling for repairs, maintaining equipment inventories, evaluating new equipment, etc.

Address employee’s queries regarding office management issues (e.g., stationery, hardware, travel arrangements, etc.)

Anticipate the needs of others to ensure there is a seamless and positive experience

Perform miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned

Qualifications

The ideal candidate will have the following skills and qualifications:

2+ years of related experience working in an office environment, performing administrative duties, and providing support to the team

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Excellent customer service skills required

Strong organizational skills that reflect ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly

Attention to detail and problem-solving skills

Proven ability to work in a fast-paced environment and stay calm under pressure

Solid working knowledge of office processes, computer software, and electronic communications tools

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field

How to Apply

Click hereto apply