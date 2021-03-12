Position: Office Administrative Assistant III JG CPSB 12 (1 POST)

REF/MCPSB/299/2021

Terms: Permanent/Contract

Responsibilities

Takingoral dictation

Processingword and data from manuscripts;

Operatingoffice equipment;

Ensuringsecurity of the office equipment, documents and records;

Attendingto visitors/clients;

Handlingtelephone calls and appointments; and

Undertakingany other office administrative services duties that may be

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C- (Minus) with at least C plain inEnglish or Kiswahili Language or its equivalent qualification from a recognized

Business EducationSingle and Group Certificates (BES &GC) from the Kenya National Examination Council in the following subjects TypewritingII (Minimum 40 p.m.)/ Computerized Document processing II BusinessEnglish I/Communications I;

OfficePractice

CommerceI;

OR

Certificatein computer applications skills from a recognized institution and

CraftCertificate in Secretarial Studies from Kenya National Examinations

How to apply

Applicants are advised to use PSC 2 application form and attach the necessary documents. Allapplications should be submitted in a sealed A4 envelope clearly marked on the top left side indicating the reference number for position applied for and addressed to:

The Secretary/CEO

Migori County Public Service Board

P.O Box 365- 40400, Suna

Hand delivered applications should be dropped at the offices of the Migori County Public ServiceBoard located at Nyamome along Namba – Masara road adjacent to Nyamome SDA

Allapplications should reach the Secretary/CEO Migori County Public Service Board on or before Monday 29th March, 2021 at 5:00pm.

Shortlistedcandidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates and testimonials.

Forcandidates to meet the requirements of chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, applicants must obtain the following clearance:

Taxcompliance certificate from KRA

Clearancecertificate from HELB

Clearancecertificate from Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (EACC)

Certificateof good conduct from Criminal Investigation Department

NB

Women,People Living With Disabilities and Marginalized Groups are encouraged to apply,

Onlyshortlisted and successful candidate will be contacted;

Canvassingin any form will lead to automatic

MIGORI COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.