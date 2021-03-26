Friday, 26 March 2021 – Renowned Kikuyu gospel singer, Loise Kim, has advised single mothers to acknowledge their baby daddies since blessings come from the child’s father.

Most single mothers come up with all manner of lies when their kids demand to know who their biological fathers are.

Some lie to their kids that their fathers died after being run over by a lorry yet they are still alive.

According to Loise Kim, single mothers need to ensure that there is a strong bond between their kids and their biological fathers.

“Blessings come from children’s dad, if it was the mother, Rebecca would have blessed her son. Those who are single and tell their children that their dad was run over by a lorry, let’s join our children with their fathers and look for the blessing that they hold for them. Blessed day,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Loise Kim’s post elicited mixed reactions from her fans.

Here are some of the responses.

