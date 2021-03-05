Job Summary

We are looking for a skilled Accounts Payable Assistant to be responsible for processing all invoices received for payment and for undertaking the payment of all creditors in an accurate, efficient and timely manner.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Perform day to day financial transactions, including verifying, classifying, computing, posting and recording accounts receivables’ data

Process accounts and incoming payments in compliance with financial policies and procedures

Prepare bills, invoices and bank deposits

Reconcile the accounts receivable ledger to ensure that all payments are accounted for and properly posted.

Verify discrepancies by and resolve clients’ billing issues

Facilitate payment of invoices due by sending bill reminders and contacting clients

Generate financial statements and reports detailing accounts receivable status

Maintain and update accounting records and files

Conduct month-end and year-end closures

Minimum qualifications:

Bachelor degree preferably in Accounting, finance, BA or related field

Professional Accounting qualification, CPA or ACCA

Experience in using Accounting Software such as QuickBooks

At least 3 years’ experience

Strong organizational and communication skills

Confidentiality and integrity

Application procedure:

Qualified candidates should submit their applications to: hr@centuryrealtors.co.ke clearing quoting “Accounts Payable Assistant” on the email subject line.

Deadline for submitting applications is on 15th March 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. (Please do not apply if you do not meet the minimum requirement for the job.)