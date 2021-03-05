Job Summary
We are looking for a skilled Accounts Payable Assistant to be responsible for processing all invoices received for payment and for undertaking the payment of all creditors in an accurate, efficient and timely manner.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Perform day to day financial transactions, including verifying, classifying, computing, posting and recording accounts receivables’ data
- Process accounts and incoming payments in compliance with financial policies and procedures
- Prepare bills, invoices and bank deposits
- Reconcile the accounts receivable ledger to ensure that all payments are accounted for and properly posted.
- Verify discrepancies by and resolve clients’ billing issues
- Facilitate payment of invoices due by sending bill reminders and contacting clients
- Generate financial statements and reports detailing accounts receivable status
- Maintain and update accounting records and files
- Conduct month-end and year-end closures
Minimum qualifications:
- Bachelor degree preferably in Accounting, finance, BA or related field
- Professional Accounting qualification, CPA or ACCA
- Experience in using Accounting Software such as QuickBooks
- At least 3 years’ experience
- Strong organizational and communication skills
- Confidentiality and integrity
Application procedure:
Qualified candidates should submit their applications to: hr@centuryrealtors.co.ke clearing quoting “Accounts Payable Assistant” on the email subject line.
Deadline for submitting applications is on 15th March 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. (Please do not apply if you do not meet the minimum requirement for the job.)