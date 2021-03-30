Position: Accounts Assistant
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Our client is one of the leading Support-as-a-service company offering virtual support services to organizations in East Africa and Europe.
They seek to hire Accounts assistants will be responsible for tasks relating to the preparation and maintenance of financial records, budgeting, cash handling and debt management
Responsibilities
- Processing receipts, sales invoices and payments
- Maintaining financial records which accurately record the business’ incoming and outgoing finances
- Initiating and managing tax returns and ensuring 100% compliance
- Ensuring that accounts are accurately monitored and recorded
- Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims
- Preparing profit and loss accounts statements
- Preparing balance sheet
- Answering the phone and reading/sending emails to clients
- Debt collection and receivables management
- Invoice payable and receivables
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance
- CPA at least section III and above
- 2 – 3 years’ experience in accounting role in a busy environment
- Experience working with Google sheets and Google Docs
- Experience working with online collaboration tools like Slack, Asana etc will be an added advantage
- Ability to work with accounting software and quick books
How to apply
Send your CV ONLY to recruit@leeandmyles.co (the email is correct) quoting the job tittle in the email subject line. Your application should reach us on or before 18th April 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Note: All interviews will be done via Zoom.