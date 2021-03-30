Position: Accounts Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Our client is one of the leading Support-as-a-service company offering virtual support services to organizations in East Africa and Europe.

They seek to hire Accounts assistants will be responsible for tasks relating to the preparation and maintenance of financial records, budgeting, cash handling and debt management

Responsibilities

Processing receipts, sales invoices and payments

Maintaining financial records which accurately record the business’ incoming and outgoing finances

Initiating and managing tax returns and ensuring 100% compliance

Ensuring that accounts are accurately monitored and recorded

Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims

Preparing profit and loss accounts statements

Preparing balance sheet

Answering the phone and reading/sending emails to clients

Debt collection and receivables management

Invoice payable and receivables

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance

CPA at least section III and above

2 – 3 years’ experience in accounting role in a busy environment

Experience working with Google sheets and Google Docs

Experience working with online collaboration tools like Slack, Asana etc will be an added advantage

Ability to work with accounting software and quick books

How to apply

Send your CV ONLY to recruit@leeandmyles.co (the email is correct) quoting the job tittle in the email subject line. Your application should reach us on or before 18th April 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Note: All interviews will be done via Zoom.