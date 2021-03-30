Position: Accounts Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

JKUAT Enterprises Ltd (JKUATES) is a State Corporation operating as a limited company, fully owned by Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

The company’s business activities include; Research & development, Manufacturing, Consultancy, E-Commerce, Export ,Training ,and proof of concept.

To provide support to the Finance department, by assisting the Deputy Finance Manager in the maintenance, reporting and management of the company finances. we are looking for a qualified and experienced individual to join our dynamic team in the position of an Accounts Assistant.

Responsibilities

Manage all accounting transactions in the company.

Prepare budget forecasts the company.

Publish financial statements in time.

Handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings reports.

Up to date reconciliation of payable and receivable accounts.

Ensure timely banking of cash collections.

Compute taxes and prepare tax returns.

Report on the company’s financial status.

Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups.

Comply with financial policies and regulations

Qualifications

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

Keen attention to detail and good analytical skills.

Collaborative working style and team-player attitude,

Able to work independently with little supervision.

Highly motivated with a strong work ethic.

Reliable, trustworthy, and committed to the team’s success

Outstanding organizational skills and ability to prioritize tasks

Good IT skills including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Microsoft Project

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting

Work experience as an Accountant/Assistant Accountant (with at least 2 years’ experience)

Excellent knowledge of accounting regulations and procedures, including the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), ISA, IFRS.

Hands-on experience with accounting software like QuickBooks

Hands-on experience with MS-Office suite

Certification on CPA level 2 (Section 4)

Accounting Technician Diploma (ATD)/KATC level III certification is an added advantage.

How to apply

Interested candidates are invited to send their applications and detailed CV indicating current and expected salary to hr@jkuates.jkuat.ac.ke on/or before 12thApril, 2021. Due to the urgency to fill the position, shortlisting will be done on an ongoing basis. Those who shall not have heard from us by 30th April, 2021 should consider their applications unsuccessful. JKUAT Enterprises Limited is an equal opportunity employer.