SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is an affiliate of SOS CV- International whose mission is to build families for children in need, help them shape their own futures and share in the development of their communities. In Kenya, the organisation runs five Children’s Villages in Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, Meru and Kisumu. SOS Children’s Villages Kenya also runs education and health institutions and works with local communities through Families Strengthening Programs.

We seek to recruit a dynamic mature persons to become an Accounts Assistant for SOS Children’s Villages – Eldoret (CISU project).

Key Functions of the Job

T he Accounts Assistant will undertake various duties which include but not limited to the following:-

Support the preparation of payment voucher, cheques and petty cash payments when required to do

Assists the finance department in the preparation of the annual

Ensure that any financial policies, as establishment by Sos-kindedoff international or the national Association, are implemented and adhered to, under the guidance of the

Point out any queries’ that may arise in the course of his/her work for the attention of the immediate

Compile and update the inventory and fixed asset registers of all the facilities as assets are acquired.

Participate in the annual inventory control audits, as directed by the

Assist with establishment of proper record keeping and

Act for the accountant in his absence.

At all times ensure that personal data of donors, sponsors, SOS CV beneficiaries and their families as well as SOS co-workers Is handled with confidentially and in accordance with prevailing SOS-Kinderdorf international data las

Monthly project financial reporting

Preparation of annual project accounts and liaising with auditors on the

Aid in annual budgeting and liquidity planning process for the

Required Qualifications/Abilities

Bachelors Degree in Accounting and Finance

Over 2 years experience in Finance and Accounting

Hands on Experience in Ms excell and Navision Accounting software

Proffesional Qualification atleast CPA Part

The position offers a competitive remuneration and benefits package.

How To Apply

If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described; send your application & updated CV(with details of at least 3 referees one of which must be immediate former employer) addressed to the Human Resources department to reach us on or before 24th March 2021 by email to: recruitment@soskenya.org

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is an equal opportunity employer and its Recruitment Policy addresses itself to the core values of best practice, diversity and equality.