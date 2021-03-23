Job Description

Reporting to the College Accountant, this position is responsible for timely and accurate preparation of payments, invoice posting and reconciliation of accounts

Qualifications

Bachelors degree with Professional qualification (CPA part 2 or its equivalent) a minimum of 1 years experience in a similar position.

Key Competencies

Customer Focus, Team Work, Managing performance, Results Oriented, Reliability with demonstrated interpersonal skills and a high degree of professionalism and ethics

How to Apply

Apply for the job here