ACCOUNTS PAYABLE ASSISTANT Ref No. ACPA/01/2021

Overall Purpose

Manage the payables processes for The Karen Hospital and verify, capture and process all expenditure elements and ensure accuracy, validity and completeness of company liabilities/claims and payments. Also ensure correct accounting.

Key responsibilities:

Receive and verify/validate all incoming invoices to the Hospital ensuring they are accurately and completely processed by the Inventory accountant.

Completing the expenditure process by validating invoices to the relevant Ledger accounts.

Post invoices relating to overheads and other services rendered to the hospital in the System.

Posting of utilities bills and other expenses to the Navision system e.g. telephone bills, water bills, internet services, electricity bills & all other outsourced services to the hospital.

Verifying and matching creditor’s invoices with LPO’s, goods received notes and Credit notes.

Responding to creditors queries on payments dues and statements.

Processing payment vouchers and ensuring they are adequately supported.

Processing supplier payments as per creditor’s weekly payment plan or when they fall due in order to sustain and maintain flow of goods and services for the smooth running of Hospital operations.

Maintaining the creditors filing system including the invoices, credit notes, creditors’ statements and payments vouchers files

Generating of monthly creditors ageing analysis and reconciling creditor’s statement on monthly basis with creditor’s ledger accounts.

Posting cheques, telegraphic transfers and any other form of payment to the relevant creditor’s accounts or directly expensing to correct General Ledger accounts.

Preparing & paying all statutory deduction on timely basis.i.e. P.A.Y.E, NHIF, NSSF, HELB & withholding tax and vat for the consultancy services offered to the hospital.

Monthly reporting on accounts payable performance in the finance meeting.

Performing any other duties assigned from time to time by the management

Qualifications

At least CPA /ACCA Part 2 and 2 Years experience

Business related degree and at least CPA/ACCA Part 1 and 2 years of relevant experience.

Experience in computerized financial accounting systems.

Must be computer literate with excellent working knowledge of word processing, spreadsheets, and accounting software.

Good analytical skills, negotiation and interpersonal skills

Highly presentable, hardworking and committed

Pleasant and positive attitude

Self-driven and result oriented with ability to meet targets

Excellent communication skills at all levels

Good keyboard skills and competence of Word, Excel and Outlook are required

High standard of numeracy, accuracy with attention to detail

A team player with a flexible approach and a willingness to learn

Outgoing and confident personality who is able to operate at all levels

A self-starter who is pro-active and can set and achieve goals

Strong organizational & time management skills

Ability to recognize potential risks to the Hospital that should be escalated

Demonstrate knowledge of applicable statutory frameworks.

Knowledge of relevant legislation, regulations and procedures

How to Apply

send your detailed CV to us on email to: recruitment@karenhospital.org quoting the reference number .

Deadline for submission is 10th March 2021