Job Title: Accounts Assistant – Eldoret

Reports To: Accountant & Finance Manager

Location: Eldoret

Age: 25 – 35 years

Gross Salary: Ksh.40,000/-

A petrol station located in Eldoret is seeking to recruit an individual who is dynamic and passionate about delivering results to join our finance and accounts team.

Job Summary: To develop strategies relating to all financial and accounting policies, procedures and quality standards to ensure continuous improvement and statutory compliance.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

a) Ensure that debt collection is done accordingly and accurate records maintained,

b) Confirm and reconcile customer accounts, ensure accurate records are maintained and communicate the position/status of accounts monthly,

c) Review and reconcile project performance and avail accurate reports monthly,

d) Monitor and reconcile expenses and present accurate reports,

e) Manage the bulk fuel accounts for suppliers and customers, ensure accurate records are maintained and communicate the position/status of accounts monthly.

f) Prepare and present the profit and loss statements, give feedback and make proposals for improvements,

g) Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, to project future revenues and expenses or to provide advice,

h) Maintaining day to day internal controls of for the finance systems

i) Ensure statutory compliance, before the set deadlines,

k) Reconcile stocks for the petrol Station including stocks in tank, stocks in transit and stocks sold,

l) Carry out market analysis for purposes of price analysis and projections,

m) Any other duties assigned by the Management from time to time

PERSON SPECIFICATION

CPA part II qualification,

MUST be a resident of Eldoret or its environs,

2 years working experience in a similar position. Experience working at a petrol station will be an added advantage

The candidate will be expected to:

i) Perform a variety of duties often changing from one task to another of a different nature without loss of efficiency or composure,

ii) Accept responsibility for and in teams,

iii) Relate to others in a manner that creates a sense of teamwork and co-operation,

iv) Maintain effective communication with colleagues, both junior and senior,

v) Respond appropriately to environmental and safety hazards and function effectively in emergency situations,

vi) Utilize company systems effectively to ensure economical use of equipment and supply

vii) Be creative and innovative in minimizing costs,

Candidates who meet the requirements should apply for the position through recruitment2hnsm@gmail.com

ONLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.