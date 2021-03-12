Our client is looking to fill the following positions immediately

Accountant and Office Administrator

This is a mid-level position in the Finance Department. The job holder should be an all rounded person with strong organization skills, mathematical aptitude and analytical ability.

Duties/Responsibilities

  • Conduct clerical duties, including filing, answering phone calls, responding to emails and preparing documents
  • Provide general administrative and clerical support including mailing, scanning, faxing and copying to management
  • Coordinate project deliverables and petty cash management
  • Projects invoicing
  • Provide administrative support for Business Development Team
  • Updating financial statements
  • Preparing Monthly financial reports
  • Calculating payroll taxes
  • Posting Journal Entries
  • Managing and follow up of Account Receivables
  • Auditing and maintaining accounts receivable and accounts payable
  • Supervising all the society activities in absence of senior manager
  • Preparation of bank and general ledger reconciliations
  • Preparation and presentation of annual revenue and capital budgets
  • Implementing and developing financial controls
  • Management of staff payrolls
  • Develop and maintain a proper filing systems

Key Competencies

  • Ability to work collaboratively with others
  • Proven leadership and administrative capacity.
  • Accuracy, attention to detail and problem-solving skills
  • The ability to work independently without supervision.
  • Excellent time management skills and ability to multi-task and prioritize work.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Proficient with Microsoft Office (especially Excel and Word)
  • Ability to multi-task and prioritize projects

Minimum Qualifications

  • Degree or Diploma in Business Accounting/ administration/commerce/Co-operative management on any business- related course.
  • Previous work in a branding or advertising company will be an added advantage
  • Strong coaching and development skills along with the ability to produce accurate and timely results in a fast-paced, multifaceted environment.
  • Possess knowledge in inventory control, records management, administrative and accounting
  • Acquaintance on photocopier, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

 How To Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their CV and application letter via email hr@nani.co.ke with subject: job title and expected salary. Deadline is 22nd of March 2021 4pm

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply