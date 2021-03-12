Our client is looking to fill the following positions immediately

Accountant and Office Administrator

This is a mid-level position in the Finance Department. The job holder should be an all rounded person with strong organization skills, mathematical aptitude and analytical ability.

Duties/Responsibilities

Conduct clerical duties, including filing, answering phone calls, responding to emails and preparing documents

Provide general administrative and clerical support including mailing, scanning, faxing and copying to management

Coordinate project deliverables and petty cash management

Projects invoicing

Provide administrative support for Business Development Team

Updating financial statements

Preparing Monthly financial reports

Calculating payroll taxes

Posting Journal Entries

Managing and follow up of Account Receivables

Auditing and maintaining accounts receivable and accounts payable

Supervising all the society activities in absence of senior manager

Preparation of bank and general ledger reconciliations

Preparation and presentation of annual revenue and capital budgets

Implementing and developing financial controls

Management of staff payrolls

Develop and maintain a proper filing systems

Key Competencies

Ability to work collaboratively with others

Proven leadership and administrative capacity.

Accuracy, attention to detail and problem-solving skills

The ability to work independently without supervision.

Excellent time management skills and ability to multi-task and prioritize work.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Proficient with Microsoft Office (especially Excel and Word)

Ability to multi-task and prioritize projects

Minimum Qualifications

Degree or Diploma in Business Accounting/ administration/commerce/Co-operative management on any business- related course.

Previous work in a branding or advertising company will be an added advantage

Strong coaching and development skills along with the ability to produce accurate and timely results in a fast-paced, multifaceted environment.

Possess knowledge in inventory control, records management, administrative and accounting

Acquaintance on photocopier, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

How To Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their CV and application letter via email hr@nani.co.ke with subject: job title and expected salary. Deadline is 22nd of March 2021 4pm