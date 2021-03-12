Our client is looking to fill the following positions immediately
Accountant and Office Administrator
This is a mid-level position in the Finance Department. The job holder should be an all rounded person with strong organization skills, mathematical aptitude and analytical ability.
Duties/Responsibilities
- Conduct clerical duties, including filing, answering phone calls, responding to emails and preparing documents
- Provide general administrative and clerical support including mailing, scanning, faxing and copying to management
- Coordinate project deliverables and petty cash management
- Projects invoicing
- Provide administrative support for Business Development Team
- Updating financial statements
- Preparing Monthly financial reports
- Calculating payroll taxes
- Posting Journal Entries
- Managing and follow up of Account Receivables
- Auditing and maintaining accounts receivable and accounts payable
- Supervising all the society activities in absence of senior manager
- Preparation of bank and general ledger reconciliations
- Preparation and presentation of annual revenue and capital budgets
- Implementing and developing financial controls
- Management of staff payrolls
- Develop and maintain a proper filing systems
Key Competencies
- Ability to work collaboratively with others
- Proven leadership and administrative capacity.
- Accuracy, attention to detail and problem-solving skills
- The ability to work independently without supervision.
- Excellent time management skills and ability to multi-task and prioritize work.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Proficient with Microsoft Office (especially Excel and Word)
- Ability to multi-task and prioritize projects
Minimum Qualifications
- Degree or Diploma in Business Accounting/ administration/commerce/Co-operative management on any business- related course.
- Previous work in a branding or advertising company will be an added advantage
- Strong coaching and development skills along with the ability to produce accurate and timely results in a fast-paced, multifaceted environment.
- Possess knowledge in inventory control, records management, administrative and accounting
- Acquaintance on photocopier, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
How To Apply
Interested qualified candidates should send their CV and application letter via email hr@nani.co.ke with subject: job title and expected salary. Deadline is 22nd of March 2021 4pm