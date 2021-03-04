Tescom Limited is a telecoms firm providing infrastructure solutions in Africa.

We are recruiting the following position for our Nairobi office.

Project Accountant

Role Purpose: Project Accountant will ensure timely projects performance reporting, budgeting and projects forecasting.

The incumbent will be responsible for financial management throughout the projects cycle within the Tescom group to ensure that all projects are on track, within approved budgets and are profitable.

He/she will be the liaison between the project and finance teams.

Job Specification

The candidate must possess the following:

Bachelor of Commerce in Finance/Accounting or its equivalent from a reputable university

CPA/ACCA professional qualifications or its equivalent

Two years’ experience in project accounting

He/she should possess strong analytical skills and be attentive to details.

Good communication, interpersonal skills and ability to undertake relevant cost benefit analysis to aid in decision making.

Project accounting experience in telecommunications industry will be an added advantage

Job Description

Document the life cycle of all commercial projects from commencement to final acceptance.

Maintain an accurate record of all projects ongoing, completed, stalled, invoiced

Track project expenditure for each project from material issues, labor, equipment purchase, vehicle fuel etc.

Identify costs incurred across more than one project/ PO.

Maintain relevant income and expenditure for each project.

Provide customized periodic project financial reports.

Develop and maintain a project dashboard summarizing project performance, profitability, completion status, etc.

Enhance revenue assurance – ensure timely completion and invoicing of all projects

Collate inputs from the operational heads for annual budget preparations

Support in preparation of project budgets, ensure propriety and regularity of expenditure within the project budgets and ensuring that variances are understood and accounted for.

Provide advisory support to all Tescom cost centers of the performance of their vote heads and general accounting matters.

Maintain a budget tracker and ensure the budget is adhered to. Highlight areas where budget revisions are required

Any other role that may be allocated by the supervisor

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their detailed cover letter and CV (do not attach certificates) to recruit@tescomgroup.com by latest Friday 12th March 2021.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.