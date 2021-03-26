Job Title: Accountant – Nairobi

Industry: Manufacturing

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: 80K – 100K plus bonus

Our client is an expert in researching and developing soil and crop-specific fertilizers in Kenya for more than 25 years.

They are seeking to hire an accountant who will be responsible for ensuring the integrity of accounting information by recording, verifying, consolidating, and entering transactions.

Key Responsibilities

Maintain up-to-date financial reports to facilitate management decisions.

Assist in the development and implementation of goals, policies, priorities, and procedures relating to financial management, budget, accounting, and payroll.

Ensure timely filing/payment of statutory obligations to ensure compliance.

Prepare accurate and timely weekly, monthly, and annual management reports.

Making projections on cash inflows and cash outflows to ensure healthy working capital for the day-to-day running of the business.

Assist in the preparation of regular financial statements and accounts, such as profit and loss accounts.

Forecasting and planning future spending and profits including making recommendations on ways to reduce costs and increase profits.

Coordinate and deal with the company bankers and auditors.

Continually review the Finance manuals and policy documents to ensure compliance with the strategy and the present challenges.

Manage organizational cash flow and forecasting.

Create and maintain good and effective working relations with banks, financial institutions, statutory bodies, and key/leading corporate clients

Ensuring all the statutory deductions have been remitted within the set deadlines.

Develop and document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls.

Any other duties assigned by supervisor.

Skills & Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Accounts, Finance, or related course from a recognized university.

CPA (K) qualification

ICPAK membership in good standing.

At least 10 years’ experience in administration, accounting and HR

Relevant practical experience in all types of account reconciliations within a computerized environment.

Experience with creating financial statements.

Ability to produce accurate and timely final accounts.

Thorough knowledge of basic accounting procedures and principles.

Strong time management and organizational skills

Proven Leadership skills.

Excellent communication skills.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accountant – Nairobi) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Thursday 1st April 2021.