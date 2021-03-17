Job Vacancy: Treasury Accountant

Location: Kinangop, Kenya

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for ensuring the timely funding, disbursements and cheque clearing for all company bank accounts.

Prepare bank reconciliations for multiple bank accounts and Mpesa Paybills and Tills on a timely basis.

Ensure adequate cash liquidity for the company through daily, weekly, and monthly cash flow forecasting.

Ensure conformity of Company’ bank account with IFR Standards. Reconciling of bank statements against the GL, and clearing accounts assigned.

Liaise with the Company’s bank’s representatives to ensure seamless treasury activities between the Company and the banks.

Generally assist in the month end close process to meet target reporting dates.

Responsible for the reconciliation and accuracy for all loans and interest expense accounts.

Assist in the development and maintenance of controls with respect to cash management.

Other related tasks as deemed necessary by the business.

Check and verify cash transactions; and also investigate and propose possible resolution for any discrepancies.

Take care of the cash management system of the company and their payment mechanism.

Forex currency administration.

Ensure that all reconciling items are sorted out on timely basis or escalated to the next level

Reconciliation of Z1

Picking all dishonored cheque or any debits that happen in any of our bank account or Mpesa Till within 24 hours

Monitoring and reporting the bank and Mpesa balances on daily basis

Ensure that the transfer of unclaimed credits in all the bank accounts are dealt with as per the company policy as well as stale cheques

Qualifications & Skills

CPA-K or Bachelor of Commerce Finance option

3 years’ experience in Treasury management in FMCG

Good communication skills, detail oriented

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject “Treasury Accountant “to vacancies@jantakenya.com by 18th March 2021.