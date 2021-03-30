Vacancy: Accountant – Payables

Location: Nairobi

Reporting to Payables Supervisor

Job Description

This role is responsible for ensuring that the company expenses are recorded accurately within the specific period they relate to as well as ensuring timely and accurate supplier payments. It entails smooth running of daily operations and checking that expenses are within budget.

Key Accountabilities

Invoice processing and ensuring 100% accuracy in posting of invoice amounts, taxes, dates and invoice numbers

Recording of expenses accurately in the correct GLs by period closure

Processing and making statutory payments within the statutory deadlines.

Payment processing within set out timelines with zero returned/failed payments

Review of allocated Expense GLs at the end of every month to ensure ALL expenses are recorded and that they are within the budget line.

Advising the business on opportunities for cost cutting.

Maintaining good record keeping; ensure zero cases of misplaced documents; quick document retrieval and adherence to the filing system

Proper management of working relationships with vendors/suppliers, banks, statutory bodies as well as internal staff and user departments.

Maintenance of a professional but cordial and positive working relationship with suppliers through quick turnaround on supplier queries and escalating issues where necessary

Supporting user departments and acting as the liaison between the company and vendors all payment matters.

Timely completion of supplier recons within the set timelines

Timely completion of GL control schedules recons within the given timelines

Proper management of unallocated balances and accurate balances reflected at the sub leger level Audit support

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or related field

CPA (K)

2 years plus in Accounts Payables

Thorough knowledge of Excel and SAP ERP

Good interpersonal skills and work ethics

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Positive attitude and willing to take instructions and learn

Get it right the first time attitude; attentive to detail

Ability to provide solutions while looking at the bigger picture; process ownership

Demonstrated ability to follow assignments through to completion

How to Apply

If you possess the above qualifications and the drive to meet the challenge, visit http://www.standardmedia.co.ke/ recruitment to browse through the current openings/ vacancies and apply not later than 29/03/2021. The Standard Group PLC is an equal opportunity employer and as such, canvassing of any form will lead to automatic disqualification. Please note that ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

