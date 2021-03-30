Waldorf Kakuma Project
Job Title: Accountant
Nature of job: Part time
Job Location: Nairobi
Background:
Waldorf Kakuma Project is a Kenyan registered NGO founded in 2012 with core objective to implement early childhood development and child protection programme mainly in Kakuma and Kalobeyei refugee camps. Waldorf Kakuma Project has offices both in Nairobi and Kakuma where it operates from. Waldorf Kakuma Project’s approach is derived from the Waldorf Pedagogy based on a curriculum and methodology which integrates academics, arts and practical skills; with a mission to create a safe environment, where children have the chance to learn, overcome trauma, build confidence and establish discipline.
Job summary
The specific duties of a Programme Accountant include; providing timely, collaborative, service-oriented support to program staff on all financial matters relevant to program implementation, including expenditure management, reconciliations, budget projections and the development of rolling budgets while remaining compliant donor requirements and organisations policies and procedures.
Key functions / accountability
- Manage all day to day accounting transactions
- Prepare budget forecasts
- Prepare monthly and quarterly financial reports for use by management
- Reconcile accounts payable and receivables
- Ensure timely payments to suppliers and perform supplier reconciliations
- Compute taxes and file tax returns
- Preparation the organisation payroll
- Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups when necessary
- Comply with financial policies and regulation
- Ensure timely posting of all monthly, quarterly and year-end entries across all Programmes.
- Liaising with internal and external auditors
Essential Skills and Experiences
- Work experience as an Accountant at least 3 years in NGO Sector and 1 year in any other sector
- Excellent knowledge of accounting regulations and procedures, including the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
- Hands-on experience with accounting software (QuickBooks)
- Advanced MS Excel skills
- Experience with general ledger functions
- Strong attention to detail and good analytical skills
- BSc in Accounting, Finance or relevant degree / CPA 3
- Excellent skills in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills a MUST)
- Ability to communicate clearly
- Can work with minimum supervision
- Ability to take initiative
- Able to work with diverse groups of multicultural team oriented environment
- People management and interpersonal skills
- Personal Credibility & High Integrity
Submitting your application
- All interested candidates must submit a CV (with three references) and cover letter to recruitmentwaldorfkakuma@gmail.com with the email subject “Application for Accountant” on or before 5th April 2021
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Disclaimer: Waldorf Kakuma Project does not charge any fee to process your application