Waldorf Kakuma Project

Job Title: Accountant

Nature of job: Part time

Job Location: Nairobi

Background:

Waldorf Kakuma Project is a Kenyan registered NGO founded in 2012 with core objective to implement early childhood development and child protection programme mainly in Kakuma and Kalobeyei refugee camps. Waldorf Kakuma Project has offices both in Nairobi and Kakuma where it operates from. Waldorf Kakuma Project’s approach is derived from the Waldorf Pedagogy based on a curriculum and methodology which integrates academics, arts and practical skills; with a mission to create a safe environment, where children have the chance to learn, overcome trauma, build confidence and establish discipline.

Job summary

The specific duties of a Programme Accountant include; providing timely, collaborative, service-oriented support to program staff on all financial matters relevant to program implementation, including expenditure management, reconciliations, budget projections and the development of rolling budgets while remaining compliant donor requirements and organisations policies and procedures.

Key functions / accountability

Manage all day to day accounting transactions

Prepare budget forecasts

Prepare monthly and quarterly financial reports for use by management

Reconcile accounts payable and receivables

Ensure timely payments to suppliers and perform supplier reconciliations

Compute taxes and file tax returns

Preparation the organisation payroll

Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups when necessary

Comply with financial policies and regulation

Ensure timely posting of all monthly, quarterly and year-end entries across all Programmes.

Liaising with internal and external auditors

Essential Skills and Experiences

Work experience as an Accountant at least 3 years in NGO Sector and 1 year in any other sector

Excellent knowledge of accounting regulations and procedures, including the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

Hands-on experience with accounting software (QuickBooks)

Advanced MS Excel skills

Experience with general ledger functions

Strong attention to detail and good analytical skills

BSc in Accounting, Finance or relevant degree / CPA 3

Excellent skills in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills a MUST)

Ability to communicate clearly

Can work with minimum supervision

Ability to take initiative

Able to work with diverse groups of multicultural team oriented environment

People management and interpersonal skills

Personal Credibility & High Integrity

Submitting your application

All interested candidates must submit a CV (with three references) and cover letter to recruitmentwaldorfkakuma@gmail.com with the email subject “Application for Accountant” on or before 5 th April 2021

with the email subject “Application for Accountant” on or before 5 April 2021 Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Disclaimer: Waldorf Kakuma Project does not charge any fee to process your application