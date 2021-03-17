(Kenyan National Hire)

Closing date: March 19, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

Job Title: Accountant

Grade: 6

Level: Senior Specialist

Division: Administration

Department: Finance

Primary Purpose

This position is responsible for the daily expenditure, management and maintenance of the RSC Africa financial records, in accordance with the guidelines of DOS/PRM and RSC Africa policies and procedures. The position also acts as a back up to the Senior Accountant and works closely with the Regional Deputy Director for Administration, Human Resources staff, General Services staff and other staff in the Administration and Operations Departments.

Supervision

This position reports directly to the Senior Accountant.

Essential Duties

Administers, disburses and replenishes the Shilling and Dollar petty cash funds.

Enters check and petty cash payments into Sage 300 accounting system.

Enters data into the accounts receivable module and distributes quarterly debtors’ statements to staff/Bill staff with any owed amounts.

Assists and organizes relevant documents for the annual audit both internal and external.

Receives refunds of unused travel cash advances and any other cash and check refunds, issues receipts for any refund received and ensures regular and timely banking of all refunds received.

Review and ensure that Trip Expense Reports are reviewed and duly signed by the relevant staff supervisors and filed appropriately.

Performs quarterly stock-take of Inventory and prepares and submits a report on variances to the Regional Deputy Director for Administration and General Services Manager for follow up.

Assists in budget preparation by providing requested data.

Follows sound accounting procedures and practices in conformity with GAAP, IAS and OMB circulars to ensure accuracy and transparency on the use of US Government’s funds.

Reviews purchase requests before they are turned into purchase orders.

Files and retrieves financial documents.

Assist with bank reconciliations on monthly basis.

Reconciles and disburses monthly, quarterly and annual statutory deductions and returns, including pension, withholding tax, NHIF, NSSF, PAYE within the statutory period.

Prepares monthly financial reports on accrual basis using fund accounting principles

Prepares staff Telephone Bills report and any other receivable and sends to payroll section on monthly basis. Prepares and disburses accounts payable for approved purchases and contracts according to procedures and policies in place.

Undertakes all duties as may be assigned by supervisor in order to improve on internal controls and financial operations for the overall achievement of RSC Africa’s goals and objectives.

Qualifications

Education:

· Bachelor of Commerce, Accounting, Finance or other Business Degree or four (4) years of experience in lieu of a degree required.

· Computer Literacy and CPA qualification necessary for the position is preferred.

Experience:

· 5 years of paid work experience is required.

· 2 years directly related specialized experience performing the essential duties in finance is required.

· Experience in the Non-Governmental sector preferred.

Knowledge / Skills:

· Knowledge of Excel spreadsheets and Sage 300 or similar accounting software required.

· Knowledge of fund and accrual accounting principles is required.

Abilities:

· Ability to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of accounts and budget information.

· Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing.

· Ability to follow instructions from the Supervisor with a positive and receptive attitude.

· Ability to conduct oneself in a professional and courteous manner to represent the best interests of RSC Africa and CWS/IRP.

· Ability to maintain a high performance standard with attention to detail.

· Ability to work independently and contribute to overall operations at management level.

· Ability to manage a large and diverse workload under pressure with competing priorities.

· Ability to work well as a team in a multi-cultural environment while maintaining a high level of motivation.

· Ability to actively participate in the implementation of the U.S. Government Operational Refugee Processing Program in Africa.

· Ability to deal effectively and courteously with a large number of associates, outside agencies, applicants and members of the general public.

· Ability to carry out all of the duties of the position efficiently and effectively with minimal supervision; Ability to lead others and address issues as they arise.

· Ability to maintain strict confidentiality with RSC Africa administrative and operational information.

· Ability to analyze and solve complex problems.

· Ability to effectively manage RSC Africa’s resources.

Working Conditions

Physical: This position requires bending, kneeling, sitting, standing, walking, pushing/pulling, handling objects (manual dexterity), reaching above shoulder level, using fine finger movements and lifting/carrying light loads.

Environmental: Incumbents in this position will be exposed to marked changes in temperature and/or humidity, dust and infectious diseases and harsh weather climates.

Special Requirements

Certificate of Good Conduct is required before the start of employment. A valid passport and the ability to maintain a valid passport throughout the entire appointment is required, which includes having enough passport pages for travel. The candidate should be of good health, willing and able to travel extensively in often difficult conditions, and have a high degree of flexibility. Must have proof of Yellow Fever vaccination before traveling for CWS RSC Africa. Employee will be entrusted with the receipt, custody and payment of money.

Licensing/Certification

Certified Public Accountant Part III (CPAK) or Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) required.

Competencies

Communication

Ensure effective exchanges of information with others. Examples of skills and behaviors include speaking to others respectfully; expressing ideas in a logical, organized way; sharing information appropriately; and clarity and conciseness in written communication.

Relationships

Ensure constructive and supportive interactions with others. Examples of skills and behaviors include being positive and supportive when working with others; sharing information and resources freely; resolving conflict constructively; and proactively working to remove obstacles to success for others.

Job Knowledge

Utilize and apply job related knowledge to complete job tasks at a level that meets or exceeds expectations. Examples of skills and behaviors include utilizing job knowledge to solve problems or develop new approaches; maintaining or enhancing skills through continuing education; and taking on projects that will develop or enhance skills.

Teamwork

Work effectively and contribute as a member of a team. Examples of skills and behaviors include supporting other team members by sharing information; covering the work of others during absences, vacations etc.; and actively participating in developing ideas for ways to increase team effectiveness.

Problem Solving

Analyze information and develop solutions to challenges that arise during the course of performing a job. Examples of skills and behaviors include researching and collecting facts; defining the issues and the parties affected; formulating options/solutions for addressing the problem; and engendering support for and implementing the solution.

Program Planning and Management

Organize work and/or plan projects and ensure timely completion and/or successful implementation. Examples of skills and behaviors include identifying and analyzing program options; identifying the tasks and deliverables required for successful completion; managing one’s time; monitoring the resources involved and ensuring that they are directed most effectively; and working with all involved to ensure successful completion.

Leadership

Guide and direct oneself or other individuals and groups toward a desired outcome. Examples of skills and behaviors include taking the appropriate level of initiative to resolve problems or remove obstacles, bringing individuals together around a common goal; evaluating information and making decisions; navigating conflict and obstacles; and ensuring that communication takes place between all parties involved.

Resource Building and Stewardship

Balance the acquisition or investment of organization resources with responsible use of those resources in line with the organization’s mission. Examples of skills and behaviors include taking advantage of all opportunities to cultivate potential donors; evaluating situations to identify the best use of resources; and making responsible investments of resources that increase organization effectiveness.

How to Apply

Click on the CWS careers site – https://cws-careers.vibehcm.com