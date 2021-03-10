Position: Management Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Job description

This position reports to the Finance Manager. The successful candidate will ensure compliance of financial transactions to approved financial policies, procedures and control systems in order to support sound decision making based on accurate financial information.

Responsibilities

a) Drive and coordinate the annual budget process for the Hospital, which involves providing support to the project companies in the preparation of annual budgets.

b) Preparation of the consolidated budget and completion of all budget related templates as required, ensuring all reports are completed accurately and submitted as per the set deadlines.

c) Provide financial support to the departments in case there are any gaps and with the aim of enhancing their financial reporting.

d) Set up and maintain financial reporting systems for the Hospital.

e) Review cost analysis, prepare control reports and performance reports.

f) Prepare timely and accurate management reports and distributing to appropriate users.

g) Prepare monthly cash flow forecasts for the Hospital.

h) Participate in preparation of board papers.

i) Ensure proper costing of products and services.

j) Develop financial reports for forecasting, trending and results analysis.

k) Monitor departments expenditure against budgets and any project plans.

l) Query department budgets where there are significant variances.

m) Interpret financial transactions and events for purposes of making business decisions.

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or Finance

Must be a CPA finalist

Minimum of five (5) years’ work experience

Must demonstrate high integrity and ethical practice

Must demonstrate ability to work independently with minimum supervision

Must be a team player who is able to work cordially in teams

Must demonstrate ability to multitask

Must demonstrate commitment to operational effectiveness

Should have ability to solve problems by applying relevant business knowledge

Should demonstrate professional expertise in the relevant work area

Must have the ability to communicate effectively (both written and oral)

Must be able to work under pressure

Must have knowledge in use of MS office packages

Must be a born again and committed Christian with evidence of maturity in faith

Must be an honest person full of integrity in their personal conduct and handling of job responsibilities

How to apply

If you believe you are the right candidate and can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the criteria above, please send us your CV only to recruit@kijabehospital.org on or before 11th March 2021. After sending the email, you will receive an auto reply that will prompt you to fill in an application form. If you do not receive the auto reply, please check your spam/junk mail.

Please note that due to the high volume of applicants, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.