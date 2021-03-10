The organization

Glacier Products Ltd is a private company specializing in Ice creams, food related products and chocolates confectionery manufacture operating from Nairobi, Kenya and serving the entire East Africa Region.

To support the implementation of our business strategies we are looking for a qualified and experienced individual to join our dynamic team in the position of Inventory Accountant.

Job Summary

To ensure proper management of all inventories and ensure that correct physical stocks are reported and always reconciled with the ERP Inventory balances for all the warehouses.

Key Responsibilities

Develop, implement and enforce inventory policies, procedures, adopt appropriate technology, ERP workflows and internal controls

Diagnose and resolve causes of inventory variances/discrepancies

Collate, document and report all variances reported during receipt of goods from suppliers/ inter warehouse transfers and ensure proper adjustments are done after approval by directors

Perform monthly stock reconciliations of physical counts against system for all categories of inventory /warehouses and highlight variances to the management

Oversee and coordinate physical inventory counts of goods (monthly and cycle counts) for all locations along with regular inspections to identify discrepancies or ways to improve inventory management

Coordinate with warehouse team to implement and ensure proper control systems and procedures to reduce theft, damage, breakage and inventory obsolescence;

Regular review and reporting on Inventory Ageing analysis report and taking appropriate/recommended actions

Handle and document approved non-routine inventory transactions i.e. stock adjustments

Monitor all inventory related transactions on the ERP to ensure proper recording, completion and clean-up of incomplete transactions i.e. transfer orders, purchase orders and sales orders/return orders

Manage the monthly financial close for inventories

Assist with the preparation of schedules and/or reports required by external auditors in connection with the audit of the annual financial statements

Candidate Profile

Bachelors/Master’s degree in Accounting/Operations Management

CIMA/CPA/ACCA

O-level Mean Grade A- and above

Good understanding of stock related operational and control requirements

3 Years’ experience in Inventory control in a manufacturing firm or Audit Firm

How to apply:

Instructed candidates are invited to send their applications and detailed CV indicating the current and expected salary to recruitment@dairyland.co.ke on or before 14th March, 2021. Those who shall not have heard from us by 20th March, 2021 should consider their applications unsuccessful.