REF: SCPSB/20/02/2021 ACCOUNTANT II J.G CPSB 10 ‘J’

Positions: – 1

Terms of Service: – Permanent and Pensionable

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare and verify vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations involving primary data entry.

Routine accounting work such as balancing of cash books, imprest and advances ledgers.

Maintenance of primary records such as cashbooks, Ledgers, registers and preparing of simple management reports, e.g. imprest and expenditure returns.

Safe custody of records and assets under him/her.

Preparation of expenditure and revenue returns on a quarterly basis.

Qualifications

For appointment to this post, a candidate must: –

Be a Kenyan

Have Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business Administration (Accounting option) from a recognized institution or any other relevant equivalent qualification.

OR

A pass in part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or it’s recognized equivalent.

Be a holder of a computer proficiency certificate.

Meet requirement of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

How to Apply

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

All applicants are expected to present the following additional documents during interviews for purpose of complying with the provision of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Tax compliance certificates

Clearance from HELB where necessary

Clearance from the Ethics and anti- corruption commission

Clearance from the CRB.

Certificate of Good Conduct from the police

PLEASE NOTE

ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the application formwith position applied for clearly indicated in the subject line. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application.

Courier and Hand delivered applications should be dropped at the Board’s office at Ardhi House 1stfloor, Bondo.

Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by downloading and completing the application for employment forms available on this website and send to

The Secretary/CEO

Siaya County Public Service Board,

P.O. Box 390-40601,

BONDO

OR

EMAIL us on application_cpsb@siaya.go.ke

So as to reach the Board on or before Monday, 15th March 2021 at 4:00pm

DISCLAIMER

Siaya county public service board is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Youth, Persons with Disability, Marginalized Groups and Non-Dominant Communities are encouraged to apply.

are encouraged to apply. Recruitment process is absolutely free and any form of lobbying, canvasing or bribery in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

WARNING BEWARE OF FRAUDSTERS: Siaya County Public Service Board DOES NOT use agents nor Charge ANY FEE at any stage of recruitment and selection process. In case of people soliciting for bribes, the same should be reported to the nearest police station.

Siaya County Public Service Board use agents nor Charge at any stage of recruitment and selection process. In case of people soliciting for bribes, the same should be reported to the nearest police station. Our official communication channels are email address;infopsb@siaya.go.ke and phone number 0710383877 ONLY.