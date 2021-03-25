The Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP) is the organisation representing the rights and interests of producers of sound recordings whose membership comprise of individuals and record labels. Incorporated in 2003, KAMP was registered and granted its licence to operate as a collective management organization (CMO) in May 2008, by the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO)

We represent the rights and interests of producers of sound recordings, where we collect license fees for commercial use of music and distribute royalties in accordance with the Copyright Act of 2001, Laws of Kenya.

We have been running a joint licensing entity commonly referred to as KAMP PRISK MCSK for joint licensing operations.

We are seeking to recruit a National Accountant to be based at its Head Office in Nairobi on a one year contract renewable subject to performance and renewal of the KAMP operating license.

Role

The National Accountant will report to the Head Finance and administratively to the Head of Operations, Licensing Department. The position ensures that the KAMP- PRISK-MCSK (KPM) financial status is sustainable in the short and long run by engaging in prudent accounting practices which involve cash receipts, cash payments, processing of payments and monitoring income, assisting with audits or fact-checking, and preparing budgets and reports.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receipt of collections, petty cash receipts and vouchers and variance reports from the regional Petty cash reconciliations every week (COB of every start day of the week), collections (to be received on a daily basis and up dated), variance reports and other reports by the 5 th day of the month.

day of the month. Verify and compile the petty cash expenditure, collections and variance reports

Consolidation of the petty cash reconciliations, collections and variance reports

Consolidation analysis of all the regions and generation of variance reports per region clearly making a breakdown of income and expenditure in a dash board.

Consolidation and analysis of year to date variance reports per region in a dash board from the allocated budgets

Summary and analysis of bounced cheques and a clear follow up on replacement on a weekly

Maintenance of a debtors and creditors register and monthly reporting of each region’s debtors and ageing status clearly highlighting measures taken and the progress on the Cumulative debtors report to be maintained.

Allocation of vote heads to the expenditure as well as income realized on a monthly

Summarizing the income and expenditure report from the regions together with the bank statements for the

Reconciliation of the KPM bank and paybill accounts and reporting of any discrepancies by 5 th of every

of every Verification of the paybill statements with the bank statements to ascertain full capture of receipts on a weekly

Observe payment procedures and processing of payments e. all documentation is received, approvals sought and ascertaining expenditures are within budgets.

Capture and update of all the receipts and payments in the accounting system to the correct account codes, and ensure that all ledgers are up to date for all HQ

Check accuracy in capture of receipts and payments from the regional offices in the accounting system and against their submitted

Filing of all the accounting documents in respect to tripartite operations

Maintain stores records as far as accountable books are concerned. A store card of receipt and dispatches made to various regions to be

Advice the management on the economic order quantity and the re-order levels for the accountable

Work hand in hand with the regional accountants as well as the THREE heads of finance and heads of

Assist in licensing of users at the Head

Any other role that may be allocated by the supervisor

Qualifications

Degree in accounting and/or commerce

CPA(K) Professional certification

Knowledge of IFRSs is a must

4 years of experience in accounting/finance

Knowledge on the use of accounting software g. QuickBooks and ERP systems.

Proficiency in the use of Office suite

Good communication and inter personal skills

Ability to function as a team player

Membership to ICPAK will be an added advantage

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, kindly send your Curriculum Vitae and application letter, quoting your expected salary, via email to hr@kamp.or.ke and info@kamp.or.ke or drop them physically at our Head Office on the 2nd Floor of Jumuia Place 1 along Lenana Road in Kilimani, Nairobi.

If you send your application via email the subject should strictly read NATIONAL ACCOUNTANT. Applications should be received on or before close of business Thursday, 1st April 2021. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.