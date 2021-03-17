Position: Financial Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Reporting to the Senior Accountant, the successful candidate will be performing Clubs’ budgetary and financial analysis and prepare accurate financial reports in adherence to accounting principles in a timely manner. The position holder will also be responsible for monitoring all financial data and prepare accurate statements for the Club.

Responsibilities

Banking

Ensure daily banking’s.

Sales vs. banking reporting.

Under Bank reconciliations.

Reconciliations

• Bank reconciliations

• M-pesa vs. general ledger reconciliations.

• Credit card vs. general ledger reconciliations.

• Review creditor reconciliation

Period end closing

General ledger reconciliation

Analyze revenue and expenditure accounts

Follow up on period end accruals

Posting of end of period journals

Inventory management/audit

Conduct regular spot checks during physical inventory count

Reconcile inventory count to Stock ledger

Inventory variance analysis

Review correctness of system Unit of Measure

Administration

Protection of financial and non-financial assets.

Identify potential problems, independently formulate solutions and make recommendations to the senior Accountant.

Spot errors and suggest ways to improve efficiency and spending.

Responsible for maintaining departmental records and ensuring that internal audit controls are followed as provided in club’s policies and procedures.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in commerce or business related studies together with professional qualifications in CPA (part 1)/ ACCA equivalent

Minimum (3) years progressive accounting experience preferably in hospitality Industry.

Experience with computerized accounting etc.

Attention to detail and accuracy.

Strong oral and written communication skills.

Ability to maintain financial integrity of the department.

Ability to make sound judgment and problem-solving.

Tact, diplomacy and flexibility in interacting with members of the Club and staff.

How to apply

Applications should be emailed to jobs.application@royalnairobigc.com including cover letter, current and expected remuneration and detailed resume. Deadline for application is Friday 19th March 2021 at COB. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.