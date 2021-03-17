Position: Financial Accountant
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Reporting to the Senior Accountant, the successful candidate will be performing Clubs’ budgetary and financial analysis and prepare accurate financial reports in adherence to accounting principles in a timely manner. The position holder will also be responsible for monitoring all financial data and prepare accurate statements for the Club.
Responsibilities
Banking
- Ensure daily banking’s.
- Sales vs. banking reporting.
- Under Bank reconciliations.
Reconciliations
• Bank reconciliations
• M-pesa vs. general ledger reconciliations.
• Credit card vs. general ledger reconciliations.
• Review creditor reconciliation
Period end closing
- General ledger reconciliation
- Analyze revenue and expenditure accounts
- Follow up on period end accruals
- Posting of end of period journals
- Inventory management/audit
- Conduct regular spot checks during physical inventory count
- Reconcile inventory count to Stock ledger
- Inventory variance analysis
- Review correctness of system Unit of Measure
Administration
- Protection of financial and non-financial assets.
- Identify potential problems, independently formulate solutions and make recommendations to the senior Accountant.
- Spot errors and suggest ways to improve efficiency and spending.
- Responsible for maintaining departmental records and ensuring that internal audit controls are followed as provided in club’s policies and procedures.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in commerce or business related studies together with professional qualifications in CPA (part 1)/ ACCA equivalent
- Minimum (3) years progressive accounting experience preferably in hospitality Industry.
- Experience with computerized accounting etc.
- Attention to detail and accuracy.
- Strong oral and written communication skills.
- Ability to maintain financial integrity of the department.
- Ability to make sound judgment and problem-solving.
- Tact, diplomacy and flexibility in interacting with members of the Club and staff.
How to apply
Applications should be emailed to jobs.application@royalnairobigc.com including cover letter, current and expected remuneration and detailed resume. Deadline for application is Friday 19th March 2021 at COB. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.