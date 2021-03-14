Job Vacancy: Chief Accountant
Basic Function: Responsible for overseeing all accounting functions, making sure reporting and bookkeeping is accurate and in compliance by directing and implementing all accounting-related practices for a company.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Responsible for Inventory Accounting including imports costs booking
Handle full spectrum of financial and cost accounting role e.g.
- Accounts receivable accounting-payment allocations, credit notes issuance and settlement, WH VAT Allocation
- Accounts payable accounting-invoices booking, payments to suppliers, timely payments allocation, account reconciliations
- General ledger accounting
- Maintaining monthly accounts closing activities and monthly closing checklist
- Coordination with internal and external auditors
- Responsible for timely VAT, PAYE, Withholding VAT, NHIF, NSSF Payments, Accounting compliances & Returns
- Perform daily bank reconciliations and bank balance statement circulation in the agreed format
- Responsible for day to day banking activities including foreign currency transactions, custom duty payments and liaising with banks
- Maintaining a compliance calendar and tracker for various internal and statutory compliance
- Ensure all the expenses are booked and payments done in compliance with the chart of Authority
- Issuing of daily, weekly and monthly MIS Reports preparation in the agreed formats
- Supervise, train and develop accounts executive to achieve a highly productive and motivated team
Skills and Qualifications:
- Education Qualification: Degree/Diploma in Accounting or Finance related; CPA/ACCA Will be an added advantage
- Experience needed: 4-8 years
- Working experience in SAP
Other Requirements
- Good MS Office skills particularly strong capabilities in MS Excel
- Able to work independently and highly meticulous
- Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to remain organized under pressure, friendly and efficient
- Demonstrate financial analysis and reporting skills
Send CV to hr1@somotex.com