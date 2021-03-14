Job Vacancy: Chief Accountant

Basic Function: Responsible for overseeing all accounting functions, making sure reporting and bookkeeping is accurate and in compliance by directing and implementing all accounting-related practices for a company.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Responsible for Inventory Accounting including imports costs booking

Handle full spectrum of financial and cost accounting role e.g. Accounts receivable accounting-payment allocations, credit notes issuance and settlement, WH VAT Allocation

Accounts payable accounting-invoices booking, payments to suppliers, timely payments allocation, account reconciliations

General ledger accounting

Maintaining monthly accounts closing activities and monthly closing checklist

Coordination with internal and external auditors

Responsible for timely VAT, PAYE, Withholding VAT, NHIF, NSSF Payments, Accounting compliances & Returns

Perform daily bank reconciliations and bank balance statement circulation in the agreed format

Responsible for day to day banking activities including foreign currency transactions, custom duty payments and liaising with banks

Maintaining a compliance calendar and tracker for various internal and statutory compliance

Ensure all the expenses are booked and payments done in compliance with the chart of Authority

Issuing of daily, weekly and monthly MIS Reports preparation in the agreed formats

Supervise, train and develop accounts executive to achieve a highly productive and motivated team

Skills and Qualifications:

Education Qualification: Degree/Diploma in Accounting or Finance related; CPA/ACCA Will be an added advantage

Experience needed: 4-8 years

Working experience in SAP

Other Requirements

Good MS Office skills particularly strong capabilities in MS Excel

Able to work independently and highly meticulous

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to remain organized under pressure, friendly and efficient

Demonstrate financial analysis and reporting skills

Send CV to hr1@somotex.com