Job Vacancy: Chief Accountant

Basic Function: Responsible for overseeing all accounting functions, making sure reporting and bookkeeping is accurate and in compliance by directing and implementing all accounting-related practices for a company.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for Inventory Accounting including imports costs booking
    Handle full spectrum of financial and cost accounting role e.g.
  • Accounts receivable accounting-payment allocations, credit notes issuance and settlement, WH VAT Allocation
  • Accounts payable accounting-invoices booking, payments to suppliers, timely payments allocation, account reconciliations
  • General ledger accounting
  • Maintaining monthly accounts closing activities and monthly closing checklist
  • Coordination with internal and external auditors
  • Responsible for timely VAT, PAYE, Withholding VAT, NHIF, NSSF Payments, Accounting compliances & Returns
  • Perform daily bank reconciliations and bank balance statement circulation in the agreed format
  • Responsible for day to day banking activities including foreign currency transactions, custom duty payments and liaising with banks
  • Maintaining a compliance calendar and tracker for various internal and statutory compliance
  • Ensure all the expenses are booked and payments done in compliance with the chart of Authority
  • Issuing of daily, weekly and monthly MIS Reports preparation in the agreed formats
  • Supervise, train and develop accounts executive to achieve a highly productive and motivated team

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Education Qualification: Degree/Diploma in Accounting or Finance related; CPA/ACCA Will be an added advantage
  • Experience needed: 4-8 years
  • Working experience in SAP

Other Requirements

  • Good MS Office skills particularly strong capabilities in MS Excel
  • Able to work independently and highly meticulous
  • Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to remain organized under pressure, friendly and efficient
  • Demonstrate financial analysis and reporting skills

Send CV to hr1@somotex.com

