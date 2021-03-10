Position: Accountant

Duty station: Nairobi

Job Description

We are looking for an Accountant to manage all financial transactions, from fixed payments and variable expenses to bank deposits and budgets.

Responsibilities

  • Manage all accounting transactions
  • Prepare budget forecasts
  • Publish financial statements in time
  • Handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings
  • Reconcile accounts payable and receivable
  • Ensure timely bank payments
  • Compute taxes and prepare tax returns (VAT, withholding etc)
  • Manage balance sheets and profit/loss statements
  • Report on the company’s financial health and liquidity
  • Audit financial transactions and documents
  • Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups when necessary
  • Comply with financial policies and regulations 

Qualifications

  • Work experience as an Accountant
  • Excellent knowledge of accounting regulations and procedures, including the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (
  • Hands-on experience with accounting software like QuickBooks
  • Advanced MS Excel skills including Vlookups and pivot tables
  • CPA finalist

How to apply

Send your application letter and CV to recruit@ramaltd.com not later than 30th March 2021.

