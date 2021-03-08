Qualifications

Bachelor degree in commerce, accounting or finance option or its equivalent

Master Degree in accounting or finance option will be an added advantage.

CPA (k) finalist.

Members of professional body ICPA (K).

Computer literacy.

At least 5 years’ experience.

Proven knowledge of accounting standards and procedures, laws and regulations.

NB

Application letter, detailed CV, photocopies of relevant certificate and testimonials.

All applicants must comply with chapter six of the constitution.

Any attempts to directly or indirectly canvas shall lead to automatic disqualification.

Clearly indicate the position you are applying for.

People with special needs are encouraged to apply.

All positions advertised are for (2) years contract.

The applicants should possess the following skills: Negotiation skills, interpersonal skills, communication skills, and ability to work under pressure and be able to meet tight deadlines.

How To Apply

All applications to be addressed to and should have reached the office by 19th/ March /2021.

The Principal

Thika Technical Training Institute,

P.O Box 91-01000.

Thika.

Only shortlisted candidate will be contacted.