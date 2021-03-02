BTVC 6 (1 Position),

Duties & Responsibilities

Supervising Cashiers to ensure Revenues are banked and posted into the financial information system on a timely basis.

Performing ledger Reconciliations to ensure revenues are posted in the appropriate codes.

Monthly bank reconciliation of all bank accounts

Custodian of college cheques

Other duties assigned by the Finance Officer

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience

CPA section 2

A Diploma in accounting will be an added advantage

At least three (3) years’ experience in an equivalent position in a busy institution and demonstrate outstanding professional competence.

Ability to perform principles and practices of accounting and auditing including general ledger debit, credit, journal entries and audit procedures.

Computer literacy in the relevant packages

High level of integrity.

Advanced skills in MS Excel

Hands-on experience in operating spreadsheets

Able to work in a fast paced environment and cope with pressure

Proficient in data entry and management

Good knowledge of general accounting procedures

How To Apply

All Applications including CVs and copies of relevant certificates should be submitted to the undersigned on or before 11th March 2021.

The Principal BTTI

P.O BOX 377-40601

BONDO

Or

bondotti@yahoo.com

Bondo Technical and Vocational College is an Equal Opportunity Employer – women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification and only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.