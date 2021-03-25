Position: Accountant I

Job Group ‘K; (CSG 10) (1 POST)

Job Description

Reporting to the Finance Officer, Accountant I will be required to deal with diverse operations in the Department. Duties will typically include supervision verification and occasional checks,

Responsibilities:

Verification of vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down

Safe custody of Institutional records and assets. iii). Extracting and providing cash liquidity analysis iv). Preparation of year-end financial

Performing other duties assigned by the Finance Manager from time to time.

Qualifications

Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting or Finance) and CPA II; OR CPA (K).

Certificate in Computer Applications

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar environment

Compliance with CHAPTER SIX of the

Ability to get on well with diverse workforce

Good communication skills

Ability to take instructions

Good organizational and supervisory skills

Records Management and Analytical skills

Good care for resources

How to apply

Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials, and other relevant supporting Applicants should submit five (5) hard copies of their applications which should clearly be marked “Application for the position”. Applications must be submitted on or before 12TH APRIL, 2021. latest by 5.00 p.m. (East African Time) Applications should be addressed to THE CHIEF PRINCIPAL, THE KISUMU NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC, O.BOX 143 KISUMU. Email info@kisumupoly.ac.ke.

NOTE: The INSITUTION is an equal opportunity employer. Women, the marginalized and persons living with disability are encouraged to apply.

FOR FURTHER DETAILS VISIT OUR WEB SITE www.kisumupoly.ac.ke