Position: Accountant I
Job Group ‘K; (CSG 10) (1 POST)
Job Description
Reporting to the Finance Officer, Accountant I will be required to deal with diverse operations in the Department. Duties will typically include supervision verification and occasional checks,
Responsibilities:
- Verification of vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down
- Safe custody of Institutional records and assets. iii). Extracting and providing cash liquidity analysis iv). Preparation of year-end financial
- Performing other duties assigned by the Finance Manager from time to time.
Qualifications
- Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting or Finance) and CPA II; OR CPA (K).
- Certificate in Computer Applications
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
- At least 3 years’ experience in a similar environment
- Compliance with CHAPTER SIX of the
- Ability to get on well with diverse workforce
- Good communication skills
- Ability to take instructions
- Good organizational and supervisory skills
- Records Management and Analytical skills
- Good care for resources
How to apply
- Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials, and other relevant supporting
- Applicants should submit five (5) hard copies of their applications which should clearly be marked “Application for the position”.
- Applications must be submitted on or before 12TH APRIL, 2021. latest by 5.00 p.m. (East African Time)
- Applications should be addressed to THE CHIEF PRINCIPAL, THE KISUMU NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC, O.BOX 143 KISUMU. Email info@kisumupoly.ac.ke.
NOTE: The INSITUTION is an equal opportunity employer. Women, the marginalized and persons living with disability are encouraged to apply.
FOR FURTHER DETAILS VISIT OUR WEB SITE www.kisumupoly.ac.ke