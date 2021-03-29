African Union of the Blind (AFUB) invites qualified candidates to apply for the position of Accountant / Financial Controller.

The position is project based and for now up to end of 2022.

The position is based at the AFUB office ¡n Embakasi, Nairobi.

Qualifications:

Bachelor in accounting or similar with a CPA certificate

Able and willingto travel in eastern and southern Africa.

Fluent English, knowledge of Portuguese or Spanish is an added advantage

Minimum 3 years experience from similar position

How to Apply

Application with CV and copies of certificates as well as salary expectations should be sent by e-mail to: info@afub-uafa.org to reach us latest 14th of April 2021.