African Union of the Blind (AFUB) invites qualified candidates to apply for the position of Accountant / Financial Controller.
The position is project based and for now up to end of 2022.
The position is based at the AFUB office ¡n Embakasi, Nairobi.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor in accounting or similar with a CPA certificate
- Able and willingto travel in eastern and southern Africa.
- Fluent English, knowledge of Portuguese or Spanish is an added advantage
- Minimum 3 years experience from similar position
How to Apply
Application with CV and copies of certificates as well as salary expectations should be sent by e-mail to: info@afub-uafa.org to reach us latest 14th of April 2021.