Tuesday, 09 March 2021 – A Nigerian pastor has taken to social media and shared photos of a car that he received from one of the members of his church, who was celebrating his wedding anniversary.

The elated man of God, who is identified as Pastor Omodibo Moses, posted photos of the expensive gift on his Facebook page and thanked the young man and his wife for the surprise.

“It was not my wedding, birthday or wedding anniversary. I am supposed to the one giving you a big gift as a surprise but you did. You have honoured me beyond word and gift. What more will I ask for,” he captioned the photos.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST