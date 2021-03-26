Friday, 26 March 2021– A Twitter user who was driving his cheap car along Kiambu road was left speechless after he spotted some high-end vehicles cruising around the busy road.

Although the vehicles belong to a luxurious car hire company, the video shows you how some Kenyans are swimming in money while the majority of citizens languish in poverty.

The guzzlers had been hired to ferry guests to a function.

“Ukipitia Kiambu Road unaquestion your existence,” the Twitter user captioned the video.

