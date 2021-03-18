Thursday, March 18, 2021 – The late Tanzanian president John Pombe Magufuli was loved and hated in equal measure.

To some, he was a benevolent dictator who oppressed his critics and ruled with an iron fist but to others, he was the best President that Tanzania ever had.

This man who seems to be an ardent supporter of the late President has decided to honour him in a special way.

He tattooed Magufuli’s face on his chest to send a message that even though he is dead, his legacy lives on.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST