Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – A pastor in Nyeri has stunned the area residents after he launched an operation to eradicate witchcraft.

The man of God removed and destroyed all posters advertising witchdoctors in the town, claiming that it’s unfair that pastors are being charged for placing adverts inviting people to crusades and other religious meetings by the county Government while the ‘wagangas’ erect their banners freely even outside major offices.

“We should wake up and remove all those posters in our towns and uplift the Altar of Jesus Christ. There’s no room for witchcraft and devil-worshipping anymore,” the pastor said.

