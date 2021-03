Thursday, March 18, 2021 – A man who is said to be famous in his hometown caused a stir after he moved around the streets while seated on top of his car to dispel rumours that he had passed on.

According to social media reports, rumours had been flying around that he perished in a deadly accident.

To prove that he is alive, he paraded himself in the streets and waved to the public, besides thanking God for saving his life after the tragic accident.

