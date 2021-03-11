Thursday, March 11, 2021 – A woman from Nairobi’s Kawangware slum is the talk of the town after she took her hustle inside Parliament.

The woman caused a stir during the BBI public participation forum in Parliament when she did the unexpected.

After making a passionate case for BBI and the Handshake, Beatrice Wayeko, calling herself Mama Njugu, invited the members to buy her groundnuts, saying she can now sell her merchandise in peace following the pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“We have suffered every election.”

“We cannot do anything.”

“Today, we are free.”

“Our children can walk and I can sell njugu to everybody,” she said.

Wayeko was among the presenters who made their submissions under the Nairobi Mashinani Women Caucus to the joint Justice and Legal Affairs Committees of Parliament.

Soon after her submission, Wayeko walked over to Senator Johnson Sakaja where the lawmaker bought the groundnuts.

“Just for your information, I want to inform members that I have your groundnuts here,” Sakaja said.

Wayeko said that with the BBI proposals, many slum children will get more bursaries unlike now when they get between Sh2,000 and Sh5,000.

