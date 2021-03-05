Friday, 05 March 2021 – Genge rapper Mejja has exposed hypocrisy in the Kenyan gospel music industry after he revealed that a famous gospel singer charged him Ksh 300,000 for a collabo a few years back when gospel music was ruling the airwaves.

Although he didn’t name the artist, he gave a hint that it was one of the artists who used to sing with Daddy Owen back in the days.

After that heart-breaking encounter, Mejja vowed that he will never charge any artist for a collabo.

He also started a mission to uplift upcoming artists who have no money.

“I remember when the gospel industry was flying high, I wanted to do a gospel song to praise God.

“When I approached this artist, he asked for Sh150, 000 as commitment fee and Sh150, 000 more for the song,” he said.

“And it is not Bahati since we have done ‘Wanani’ together but the only hint is; it is one of the guys who used to sing with Daddy Owen. I was shocked because I thought he was my friend and I vowed that if God uplifts me then I will make it my mission to uplift others, “he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST