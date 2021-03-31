Wednesday, 31 March 2021 – Former Laikipia Senate aspirant, Gathuo Gichuru, is struggling to make ends meet after he spent millions on campaigns during the 2013 and 2017 general elections and failed to clinch the seat.

Before he ventured into politics, he was a well-known businessman in Laikipia County.

The residents used to call him Sonko because of his flashy life.

Gichuru banked on his popularity around the county when he was seeking votes in the two consecutive elections but things turned south after he failed to clinch the seat in 2017 despite spending millions on campaigns.

His business empire crumbled soon after elections, reducing him to a pauper.

“My first wife left me in 2013 after I lost the race while the second left immediately in 2017. I banked into my siblings who also betrayed me. I was left with nothing and thus, I decided to be a hawker to earn a living. I spent millions in 2013 and 2017 but now I’m broke,” he revealed.

Gichuru’s politician friends led by Ndindi Nyoro also abandoned him and stopped picking his calls.

He claims that he is the one who introduced fiery Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro to politics when he was a student leader at Kenyatta University.

He now hawks menswear to make a living after his fortunes dwindled.

