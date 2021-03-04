Thursday, 04 March 2021 – Online shopping has become a booming business and at the same time has given notorious cons a golden opportunity to scam buyers.

At times, what you order online is not what you receive, especially if you pay before delivery.

This slay queen saw some classy braids being advertised online and since she was impressed, she sent the money to the seller.

However, things turned south after the delivery was done.

The braids that she had ordered online were totally different from what she received.

The no-nonsense slay queen demanded to be given her money back and when the seller refused, a fierce fight broke out.

Watch the dramatic video.

