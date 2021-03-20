Saturday, March 20, 2013 – A class 8 girl is 7 months pregnant after a mannerless Boda Boda rider lured her with food.

According to Usikimye, a local Non-Governmental Organization, the 13-year-old- girl, who is a candidate, will miss this year’s KCPE after she dropped out of school to nurse her pregnancy.

Besides nursing the pregnancy, she is doing odd jobs to take care of her siblings after her mother fell ill.

The Boda Boda rider is said to have fled the area when he discovered that the girl had fallen pregnant.

She has been rescued by the NGO even as the shameless man behind the pregnancy continues to roam freely.

The Kenyan DAILY POST