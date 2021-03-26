BY DCI.

Detectives have arrested a woman for stabbing to death a drunken man who sneaked into her house and attempted to sexually assault her.

George Oduor Ouma, 28, was killed at the Gatong’ora area in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The suspect, a 17-year-old woman, is being held by DCI officers at Ruiru police station.

The deceased and the suspect are neighbours and tenants at Utugi estate.

It emerged that Oduor staggered into the suspect’s house and found her with a female friend. He claimed he wanted to be shown how to load airtime in his Telkom line.

The two women were preparing dinner when Oduor walked in unexpected. The two had just closed their grocery stall.

After the two women helped Oduor to top up his airtime, he declined to leave the house.

A scuffle ensued when the woman in police custody tried to force him to leave.

Startled, Oduor grabbed the woman by her neck and pinned her against the wall.

As the tussled ranged on, the other woman stormed out of the house to seek help from the landlord.

The overpowered girl suddenly managed to grab a knife that lay by her groceries stock, which she used to stab her assailant in the stomach.

The man’s intestines gashed out and he died on the spot.

The friend and the landlord returned to find a corpse in the house.

The woman has since been arrested and undergoing legal procedures as detectives further investigate the matter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST