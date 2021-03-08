CPSBM28/12/03/2021: Cohesion Officers -Job Group H (8 Posts)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Taking lead in implementation of sub counties conflict management, cohesion and integration programs to enhance social cohesion and integration;

Promote public private partnership in the provision of conflict management, cohesion and integration initiatives at sub county level;

Preparation and implementation of work plans and budgets for the department at sub county level;

Preparation of periodic reports of the department at the sub county level

Promote a sense of personal and social responsibility across diverse communities, to advance equality of opportunity for all and inspire communities and citizens to realize their potential;

Promote community coexistence, diversity while fostering a sense of common ground and good relations between communities;

Promote capacity building in conflict management, cohesion and integration at sub county level;

Perform any other duties that maybe assigned from time to time by supervisor

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Diploma in any of the following; conflict management, social sciences, international relation and disaster management from recognized institutions;

Computer literate;

Been a good team leader and excellent interpersonal skills;

Demonstrate a high degree of professional competence;

At least 2 years’ work experience in conflict management affairs;

Ability to work under pressure

Good Problem-solving

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

Must satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010

How to Apply

Interested applicant who meet the above qualifications should download prescribed application form from our website www.marsabitcpsb.go.ke and submit dully filled form together with cover letter, updated curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates and identification card (ID) by hand delivery to the address below:

The Acting Secretary/CEO

County Public Service Board of Marsabit

P.O. Box 110 – 60500

MARSABIT

All applicants should seek clearance and attach copies or evidence thereof of the updated documents below:

Kenya Revenue authority (Tax compliance certificate)

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of good conduct)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

All the applications should reach the office of the Secretary/CEO, County Public Service Board of Marsabit, on or before close of business Friday 2nd April 2021

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification, it is an offence to produce and /or present fake certificates/documents.

Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other marginalized/Minorities who meet the requirement of the advertised posts are encouraged to apply.

‘The County Government of Marsabit is an equal opportunity employer’