The Nakuru County Public Service Board invites applications from competent and qualified persons to fill various positions in the Department of Education, ICT and e-Government, as per the Constitution of Kenya 2010 Article 235 and the County Governments Act 2012, Section 59.

ASSISTANT ECDE TEACHER II – SEVENTY-TWO (72) POSITIONS

RE-ADVERTISEMENT

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.22,270 – Ksh.30,020 p.m (Job Group ‘G’ / Grade: CPSB 12)

Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position Terms of service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Have a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade D+ (Plus) or KCE division IV at ‘O’ Level;

Have a Certificate in Early Childhood Development Education offered by KNEC/Ministry of Education or its approved equivalent; OR,

Have a Proficiency Certificate in Early Childhood Development and Education offered by KNEC; and,

Have a Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail;

Conduct classroom lessons;

Role modelling, guidance and counselling, mentoring and motivation of the learners;

Preparing reports;

Ensuring the safety and security of the learners;

Assist in designing, organizing and facilitating play/learning activities;

Caring and nurturing spiritual, moral, social, mental, physical, aesthetic and emotional growth of the learners (holistic development);

Managing ECDE classes and keeping professional and administrative records (schemes of work, lesson plans, daily programme of activities, attendance registers and mark books).

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by downloading an employment form from Nakuru County website www.nakuru.go.ke A dully filled form and copies of ID, KCSE Certificate, Certificate in Early Childhood Development Education and Clearance Certificate from Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) should be sent by POST or COURIER SERVICES in a sealed envelope and the vacancy number and specific school applied for clearly indicated on the top of the envelope and addressed to; Secretary, Nakuru County Public Service Board, Public Works Building – Prisons Road, P.O. Box 2870-20100, NAKURU on or before 23rd March, 2021. (No hand delivered application will be accepted)

County Government of Nakuru is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disabilities, Marginalised and Minority communities are encouraged to apply. Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please be informed that Nakuru County Public Service Board DOES NOT USE AGENTS nor CHARGE ANY FEES for any of its services.