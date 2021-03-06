REF: SCPSB/15/02/2021 SUPPORT STAFF SUPERVISOR J.G CPSB 14 ‘H’

Positions: – 6

Terms of Service: – Permanent and Pensionable

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain Office Cleanliness through sweeping and mopping.

Ensure proper disposal of waste.

Wipe dust on office furniture and equipment.

Ensure proper arrangement of items in the office.

Ensure the safety of the office by locking all doors and windows and storage of important documents and materials.

Prepare and serve tea for staff.

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must:-

Be a Kenyan citizen of sound mind

Holder of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or KCE Division IV

OR

Kenya Certificate of Primary Education plus 2 years’ relevant experience.

Meet requirement of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

How to Apply

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

All applicants are expected to present the following additional documents during interviews for purpose of complying with the provision of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Tax compliance certificates

Clearance from HELB where necessary

Clearance from the Ethics and anti- corruption commission

Clearance from the CRB.

Certificate of Good Conduct from the police

PLEASE NOTE

ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the application formwith position applied for clearly indicated in the subject line. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application.

Courier and Hand delivered applications should be dropped at the Board’s office at Ardhi House 1stfloor, Bondo.

Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by downloading and completing the application for employment forms available on this website and send to

The Secretary/CEO

Siaya County Public Service Board,

P.O. Box 390-40601,

BONDO

OR

EMAIL us on application_cpsb@siaya.go.ke

So as to reach the Board on or before Monday, 15th March 2021 at 4:00pm

DISCLAIMER

Siaya county public service board is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Youth, Persons with Disability, Marginalized Groups and Non-Dominant Communities are encouraged to apply.

are encouraged to apply. Recruitment process is absolutely free and any form of lobbying, canvasing or bribery in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

WARNING BEWARE OF FRAUDSTERS: Siaya County Public Service Board DOES NOT use agents nor Charge ANY FEE at any stage of recruitment and selection process. In case of people soliciting for bribes, the same should be reported to the nearest police station.

Siaya County Public Service Board use agents nor Charge at any stage of recruitment and selection process. In case of people soliciting for bribes, the same should be reported to the nearest police station. Our official communication channels are email address;infopsb@siaya.go.ke and phone number 0710383877 ONLY.