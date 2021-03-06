J/G KMR 10,

No of Positions: 6,

Reports to: Research Scientist,

Job Description

The Community Interviewer will report directly to the Research Scientist, he/she will be responsible for consenting study participants, collecting timely and accurate data in his/herassigned households. S/he must be flexible and work within the existing structure, in a professional and ethical manner with competence, accountability and integrity’

Qualifications

  • O-level Secondary Education with a Minimum grade of C-(Minus)
  • Good English, Swahili and Dholuo, both spoken and written
  • Ability to ride a motorcycle
  • Knowledge of office computer packages or ability to work with smart phones
  • Must be able to write brief reports and keep records.
  • MUST be a resident or willing to live and work in Alego Usonga

Responsibilities

  • The Community Interviewers’ responsibilities shall include and not be limited to the following:
  • Consent study participants
  • Collect a blood sample by fingerpick (adults) and/or heelprick (infants)
  • Prepare a Dried Blood Spots (DBS) on filter paper
  • Prepare Blood slides (BS)
  • Perform a Malaria RDT.
  • Complete study forms accurately and completely
  • Ensure proper labelling, storage and tracking of samples and work with the Research
  • Scientist to arrange for transport to the laboratory
  • Conduct interviews with study participants within the study villages
  • Communicate with the Research Scientist on field issues
  • Ensure that one has requisite supplies in good time
  • Attend study field meetings and report on progress of work
  • Be courteous, respectful, proactive, conscientious, punctual, honest, and hardworking
  • Work closely with the Data Manager to solve queries
  • Perform any other duties assigned or delegated by the study management.
  • Must be able to relate well with Ministry of Health staff and the community.

How To Apply

Applications MUST include the following:

  • Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number)
  • Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address
  • Letters of reference from your referees
  • Copies of Certificates and transcripts

Applications should be sent through cghr@kemri.orgno later than March 3, 2021 and indicate the vacancy number as the email subject.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY Only short-listed candidates will be contacted

