J/G KMR 10,
No of Positions: 6,
Reports to: Research Scientist,
Job Description
The Community Interviewer will report directly to the Research Scientist, he/she will be responsible for consenting study participants, collecting timely and accurate data in his/herassigned households. S/he must be flexible and work within the existing structure, in a professional and ethical manner with competence, accountability and integrity’
Qualifications
- O-level Secondary Education with a Minimum grade of C-(Minus)
- Good English, Swahili and Dholuo, both spoken and written
- Ability to ride a motorcycle
- Knowledge of office computer packages or ability to work with smart phones
- Must be able to write brief reports and keep records.
- MUST be a resident or willing to live and work in Alego Usonga
Responsibilities
- The Community Interviewers’ responsibilities shall include and not be limited to the following:
- Consent study participants
- Collect a blood sample by fingerpick (adults) and/or heelprick (infants)
- Prepare a Dried Blood Spots (DBS) on filter paper
- Prepare Blood slides (BS)
- Perform a Malaria RDT.
- Complete study forms accurately and completely
- Ensure proper labelling, storage and tracking of samples and work with the Research
- Scientist to arrange for transport to the laboratory
- Conduct interviews with study participants within the study villages
- Communicate with the Research Scientist on field issues
- Ensure that one has requisite supplies in good time
- Attend study field meetings and report on progress of work
- Be courteous, respectful, proactive, conscientious, punctual, honest, and hardworking
- Work closely with the Data Manager to solve queries
- Perform any other duties assigned or delegated by the study management.
- Must be able to relate well with Ministry of Health staff and the community.
How To Apply
Applications MUST include the following:
- Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number)
- Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address
- Letters of reference from your referees
- Copies of Certificates and transcripts
Applications should be sent through cghr@kemri.orgno later than March 3, 2021 and indicate the vacancy number as the email subject.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY Only short-listed candidates will be contacted