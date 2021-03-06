J/G KMR 10,

No of Positions: 6,

Reports to: Research Scientist,

Job Description

The Community Interviewer will report directly to the Research Scientist, he/she will be responsible for consenting study participants, collecting timely and accurate data in his/herassigned households. S/he must be flexible and work within the existing structure, in a professional and ethical manner with competence, accountability and integrity’

Qualifications

O-level Secondary Education with a Minimum grade of C-(Minus)

Good English, Swahili and Dholuo, both spoken and written

Ability to ride a motorcycle

Knowledge of office computer packages or ability to work with smart phones

Must be able to write brief reports and keep records.

MUST be a resident or willing to live and work in Alego Usonga

Responsibilities

The Community Interviewers’ responsibilities shall include and not be limited to the following:

Consent study participants

Collect a blood sample by fingerpick (adults) and/or heelprick (infants)

Prepare a Dried Blood Spots (DBS) on filter paper

Prepare Blood slides (BS)

Perform a Malaria RDT.

Complete study forms accurately and completely

Ensure proper labelling, storage and tracking of samples and work with the Research

Scientist to arrange for transport to the laboratory

Conduct interviews with study participants within the study villages

Communicate with the Research Scientist on field issues

Ensure that one has requisite supplies in good time

Attend study field meetings and report on progress of work

Be courteous, respectful, proactive, conscientious, punctual, honest, and hardworking

Work closely with the Data Manager to solve queries

Perform any other duties assigned or delegated by the study management.

Must be able to relate well with Ministry of Health staff and the community.

How To Apply

Applications MUST include the following:

Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number)

Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address

Letters of reference from your referees

Copies of Certificates and transcripts

Applications should be sent through cghr@kemri.orgno later than March 3, 2021 and indicate the vacancy number as the email subject.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY Only short-listed candidates will be contacted