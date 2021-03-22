Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Sales Executives position for one of our clients.

The candidates MUST be residing in the following regions at the moment.

Area: Western and Nyanza regions

(50 Positions)

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

Assures the achievement of agreed sales and revenue targets through distributors, dealers and other partners that resell the products and services:

Implements assigned action plans aimed at achieving sales and revenue targets including selling products and services primarily to outlets on the ground

Closely monitors distributors/partners against anticipated sales revenue and ensures on-target performance is achieved

Recruit new outlets and agents while monitoring stock levels both at distributor level and in the trade

Work alongside distributors and their staff to carry out all the required activities to achieve set targets including the distribution of branding and promotion materials to enhance visibility

Identifies gaps in the distribution chain and brings them to management attention for action

Maintains sales records, prepares and submit sales reports as required

ensure consistent availability of products and services with a view to increase subscriber numbers and achieve revenue targets

Develops strong relationships with acquired agents and outlets to ensure sensitivity to the customer’s needs, concerns and emerging requirements.

Qualifications & Knowledge:

Minimum qualification is University Degree

IT literate and tech savvy with devices

6 months – 1 year work experience in retail sales within the FMCG industry will be an added advantage

Competencies:

Confidence

Good understanding of basic business principles

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Excellent planning and organisation skills

Goal oriented

Excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent and effective communications skills, both orally and in writing

How to Apply:

Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 23rd March 2021 clearly marking – “Sales Executive”.

(Please note that all applicants MUST indicate the name of the town when applying).