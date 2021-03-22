Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Sales Executives position for one of our clients.
The candidates MUST be residing in the following regions at the moment.
Area: Western and Nyanza regions
(50 Positions)
Main Duties and Responsibilities:
- Assures the achievement of agreed sales and revenue targets through distributors, dealers and other partners that resell the products and services:
- Implements assigned action plans aimed at achieving sales and revenue targets including selling products and services primarily to outlets on the ground
- Closely monitors distributors/partners against anticipated sales revenue and ensures on-target performance is achieved
- Recruit new outlets and agents while monitoring stock levels both at distributor level and in the trade
- Work alongside distributors and their staff to carry out all the required activities to achieve set targets including the distribution of branding and promotion materials to enhance visibility
- Identifies gaps in the distribution chain and brings them to management attention for action
- Maintains sales records, prepares and submit sales reports as required
- ensure consistent availability of products and services with a view to increase subscriber numbers and achieve revenue targets
- Develops strong relationships with acquired agents and outlets to ensure sensitivity to the customer’s needs, concerns and emerging requirements.
Qualifications & Knowledge:
- Minimum qualification is University Degree
- IT literate and tech savvy with devices
- 6 months – 1 year work experience in retail sales within the FMCG industry will be an added advantage
Competencies:
- Confidence
- Good understanding of basic business principles
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Excellent planning and organisation skills
- Goal oriented
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Excellent and effective communications skills, both orally and in writing
How to Apply:
Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 23rd March 2021 clearly marking – “Sales Executive”.
(Please note that all applicants MUST indicate the name of the town when applying).