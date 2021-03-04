Position: Information Communication & Technology Officer (Network & Infrastructure Administration)

Job Group KNH8 (4 POSTS)

Job Description

The ICT Officer (Network & Infrastructure administration) will be responsible for Analysis, design, installation, configuration, maintaining and repair of the network, server and application infrastructure components.

Responsibilities:

Design, setup and configure complex switching environments and complex wireless networks that support secured access and the ability to support voice and video

Configure and setup Cisco Firewalls, VPN Concentrators and Security appliances for access to vital mission critical applications

Maintain network security through proper configuration of VPN and

Setup and maintain the LAN and its associated components (switches, structured cabling, power provisioning ).

Install, configure, and maintain various types of hardware and software and monitoring the performance of servers at all

Assist in the design of multi-server environments including IP address schemes, DNS,

Configure, manage, and implement various operating

Maintenance of both the wired & wireless network inclusive of performance, security, throughput and

Implement network upgrades by developing, testing, evaluating, and installing

Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for all implemented

Implementing effective maintenance of all hardware inclusive of enterprise hardware such as servers, storage, switches, routers, and UPS’s.

Troubleshooting of network hardware and software applications, IP Phones and security systems to resolve operational issues and restore services.

To ensure that all work and changes to infrastructure components are performed in such a way as to minimize disruptions to existing ICT

To assist in keeping track of the Hospital’s infrastructure assets and ensure that the infrastructure and data is kept secure at all

To ensure that technology is used, managed and supported in accordance with the Hospital’s standards, policies and

Undertake such other duties as may be reasonably required and which are consistent with the level of responsibility of this job role.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following field: Computer science, Electrical Engineering, Information Technology or equivalent qualification from a recognized

Relevant Networking and server certification g. CCNA, CCNP, MCP, MCSA etc.

Knowledge of VOIP implementation and support

Knowledge and understanding of Operating System fundamentals especially UNIX, Linux and Oracle Solaris.

Complied with the requirements of chapter six (6) of the constitution of Kenya, 2010

How to apply

All those Interested in the above positions and meet the minimum requirements are requested to download and fill the application form available at KNH Website www.knh.or.ke. The application form together with a detailed C.V indicating qualifications, experience, current responsibilities, copies of testimonials and certificates must be submitted on or 13th April 2021 to the address below:-

The Chief Executive Officer

Kenyatta National Hospital

P.O Box 20723-00202

NAIROBI

“Kenyatta National Hospital is an equal opportunity employer and qualified candidates with disabilities are encouraged to apply”

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and must present the following documents during the interview:-

A certificate of good conduct from the National Police Service

EACC Clearance

Credit Reference Bureau Clearance

HELB Compliance

KRA Tax Compliance

“CANVASSING WILL LEAD TO AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATION

DIRECTOR, HUMAN RESOURCE