Position: Information Communication & Technology Officer (Network & Infrastructure Administration)
Job Group KNH8 (4 POSTS)
Job Description
The ICT Officer (Network & Infrastructure administration) will be responsible for Analysis, design, installation, configuration, maintaining and repair of the network, server and application infrastructure components.
Responsibilities:
- Design, setup and configure complex switching environments and complex wireless networks that support secured access and the ability to support voice and video
- Configure and setup Cisco Firewalls, VPN Concentrators and Security appliances for access to vital mission critical applications
- Maintain network security through proper configuration of VPN and
- Setup and maintain the LAN and its associated components (switches, structured cabling, power provisioning ).
- Install, configure, and maintain various types of hardware and software and monitoring the performance of servers at all
- Assist in the design of multi-server environments including IP address schemes, DNS,
- Configure, manage, and implement various operating
- Maintenance of both the wired & wireless network inclusive of performance, security, throughput and
- Implement network upgrades by developing, testing, evaluating, and installing
- Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for all implemented
- Implementing effective maintenance of all hardware inclusive of enterprise hardware such as servers, storage, switches, routers, and UPS’s.
- Troubleshooting of network hardware and software applications, IP Phones and security systems to resolve operational issues and restore services.
- To ensure that all work and changes to infrastructure components are performed in such a way as to minimize disruptions to existing ICT
- To assist in keeping track of the Hospital’s infrastructure assets and ensure that the infrastructure and data is kept secure at all
- To ensure that technology is used, managed and supported in accordance with the Hospital’s standards, policies and
- Undertake such other duties as may be reasonably required and which are consistent with the level of responsibility of this job role.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following field: Computer science, Electrical Engineering, Information Technology or equivalent qualification from a recognized
- Relevant Networking and server certification g. CCNA, CCNP, MCP, MCSA etc.
- Knowledge of VOIP implementation and support
- Knowledge and understanding of Operating System fundamentals especially UNIX, Linux and Oracle Solaris.
- Complied with the requirements of chapter six (6) of the constitution of Kenya, 2010
How to apply
All those Interested in the above positions and meet the minimum requirements are requested to download and fill the application form available at KNH Website www.knh.or.ke. The application form together with a detailed C.V indicating qualifications, experience, current responsibilities, copies of testimonials and certificates must be submitted on or 13th April 2021 to the address below:-
The Chief Executive Officer
Kenyatta National Hospital
P.O Box 20723-00202
NAIROBI
“Kenyatta National Hospital is an equal opportunity employer and qualified candidates with disabilities are encouraged to apply”
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and must present the following documents during the interview:-
- A certificate of good conduct from the National Police Service
- EACC Clearance
- Credit Reference Bureau Clearance
- HELB Compliance
- KRA Tax Compliance
“CANVASSING WILL LEAD TO AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATION
DIRECTOR, HUMAN RESOURCE