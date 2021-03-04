Pursuit to the county Government Act 2012, section 59 (1) (a) and (b) the County Public Service Board of Marsabit wishes to recruit competent and qualified citizens to fill the following vacant positions in the underlisted County departments of Health Services, Lands, Energy & Physical Planning, Tourism, Culture & Social Service, Trade, Industry and Enterprise Development and Public Administration, Coordination and ICT.

CPSBM19/12/03/2021: Gender Officers -Job Group K (4 Posts)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Provide guidance and advice to the programs management team on technical issues of Advocacy and Gender mainstreaming in projects.

Network and maintain dialogue with relevant stakeholders e.g. Government Institutions, National and International Development Organizations to ensure collaboration, synergy and sharing of experiences on gender issues.

Lead assessment and research activities at the community level to gather information and analysis on gender and advocacy issues.

Track progress and provide data on gender and advocacy issues

Develop a plan to create awareness among staff and partner communities on how to lead the documentation and sharing of lessons on advocacy and Gender best programming practices

Lead training workshops for relevant stakeholders, staff and key actors on advocacy and Gender related topics;

Support preparation and dissemination of information related to gender issues that are relevant to the women enterprises project.

Support the monitoring, evaluation and reporting on gender mainstreaming by ensuring the collection of relevant baseline information and formulation of indicators that are sensitive to

Identifying training needs and organize trainings in gender mainstreaming

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen

Possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Gender & Development studies, Sociology, Rural

development, Development studies, or related studies. A Master’s Degree in related studies will be an added advantage.

Have least three (3) year’s proven and progressive experience working on Advocacy, gender and women empowerment issues.

Ability to build the capacity of staff and partners to deliver advocacy

Good networking and alliance building skills

Knowledge of effective resource mobilization

Fluency in English and Kiswahili

Excellent Communicator orally and in writing

Innovative, self-driven and team player

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

Must satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010

How to Apply

Interested applicant who meet the above qualifications should download prescribed application form from our website www.marsabitcpsb.go.ke and submit dully filled form together with cover letter, updated curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates and identification card (ID) by hand delivery to the address below:

The Acting Secretary/CEO

County Public Service Board of Marsabit

P.O. Box 110 – 60500

MARSABIT

All applicants should seek clearance and attach copies or evidence thereof of the updated documents below:

Kenya Revenue authority (Tax compliance certificate)

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of good conduct)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

All the applications should reach the office of the Secretary/CEO, County Public Service Board of Marsabit, on or before close of business Friday 2nd April 2021

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification, it is an offence to produce and /or present fake certificates/documents.

Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other marginalized/Minorities who meet the requirement of the advertised posts are encouraged to apply.

‘The County Government of Marsabit is an equal opportunity employer’