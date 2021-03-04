Pursuit to the county Government Act 2012, section 59 (1) (a) and (b) the County Public Service Board of Marsabit wishes to recruit competent and qualified citizens to fill the following vacant positions in the underlisted County departments of Health Services, Lands, Energy & Physical Planning, Tourism, Culture & Social Service, Trade, Industry and Enterprise Development and Public Administration, Coordination and ICT.

CPSBM12/12/03/2021: Accountant I -Job Group K (4 Posts)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Verification of vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down rules and regulation, data capture, maintenance of primary records such as cash book, ledgers, vote book, registers and preparation of simple management reports g. imprest and expenditure returns etc.;

Responsible for the save custody of government records and assets under him/her, analysis of the below the line accounts and may be deployed as a cashier where duties will entail receiving dully processed payment and receipt vouchers; writing cheques and posting payment and receipt vouchers in the cash book; balancing and ruling of the cash book on daily basis;

Arranging for withdrawals of cash of cash for office use and ensuring safety of the same at all times; extracting and providing cash liquidity analysis; ensuring security of cheques and cheque books;

Preparation of expenditure and authority to incur expenditure (AIE) funding returns on quarterly basis at district treasury level;

Preparation of appropriation in Aid (AID) returns on quarterly basis at unit or department level;

Paying personnel and merchant claims guided by cash balances in the cash books and treasury regulations and receipting of all money due and payable to government;

Reconciliation and generating daily and monthly reports for various ledgers;

Verification of payments vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulation;

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Bachelor’s Degree in Business related field (finance or accounting option) or equivalent from a recognized university OR Passed part III of the certified public Accountant (K) Examination or its approved equivalent qualification.

ACCA/CPA Part 1 or 2 will be an added advantage for those with first

Worked in a similar capacity for at least 2 years in busy accounts department in either public or private

Knowledge of IFMIS will be an added

Knowledge of Public Sector Financial Reporting Format is

Knowledge of Public Sector Financial Regulation and procedure is Certificate in Computer application.

Ability to get on well with the diverse work force; Good knowledge in the professional field or specialization; Good communication skills; Ability to take instructions; Good organizational and supervisory skills.

Team playing skills; accuracy; care for resources; manual dexterity; Execution of instruction; interpersonal skills; analytical skills; records management

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

Strong Computer Proficiency

Must satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010

How to Apply

Interested applicant who meet the above qualifications should download prescribed application form from our website www.marsabitcpsb.go.ke and submit dully filled form together with cover letter, updated curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates and identification card (ID) by hand delivery to the address below:

The Acting Secretary/CEO

County Public Service Board of Marsabit

P.O. Box 110 – 60500

MARSABIT

All applicants should seek clearance and attach copies or evidence thereof of the updated documents below:

Kenya Revenue authority (Tax compliance certificate)

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of good conduct)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

All the applications should reach the office of the Secretary/CEO, County Public Service Board of Marsabit, on or before close of business Friday 2nd April 2021

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification, it is an offence to produce and /or present fake certificates/documents.

Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other marginalized/Minorities who meet the requirement of the advertised posts are encouraged to apply.

‘The County Government of Marsabit is an equal opportunity employer’