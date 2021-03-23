Terms of Engagement: Casual basis – sh. 800 per day,
NO OF POSITIONS: 35,
Responsibilities
- Maintarn a darly attendance rccord of rcad maintenance team
- Liaise with Village Administrators on identification and supervision of road maintenance work -progress in the village
- Attend meetings atward level to identify emergency road-work requirements
- Handle roadside maintenance program, resolve roadside defects with relevant technical assistance, implement tasks and prepare daily work load sheet
- Ensure constant avarlabtltty of road maintenance matetrals as required.
- Monitor fuel distribution andmarntain timely records fbr the same
- Document work load on the equipment’s used androads marntained
- Monitor machine usaqe Aodometer hours rn compartson with the work done.
- Ensure bush clearance and pot holes are identified and repaired
- Maintarn daily register of labourers and submrt it periodically to the village admrntstrator (copy to the technrcal supervisor) for preparation of payroll.
- Maintarn darly report on road activities
- Determine the selection and prroritization of village access roads for maintenance in liaison with the village admrmstrator and the sub-county roads inspector.
Qualifications
- Must be aKenyan Citizen and a resident of the locality with good geographical knowledge of the area.
- Minimum KCSE Mead grade of D- (Minus)
- Craft Certifrcate in Building and Construction, Civil Engineering or any other related discipline from a recognized institution
- Knowledge and experience in record keeping
- Knowledge in Road Maintenance or construction willbe an added advantage
How To Apply
Interested candidates to download and frll’Application for Employment Form2 available on http://www.kisumu.go.ke and send in PDF format (as one document) to: kcpsbrmt@kisumu.go.ke by 5 pm on 1’t April 2027. Do not attach copies of the certificates. Please note that as a result of measures put in place by the Board to curb the spread of Covid- 19 pandemic, No applrcatron will be received inhard copy