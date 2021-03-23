Terms of Engagement: Casual basis – sh. 800 per day,

NO OF POSITIONS: 35,

Responsibilities

Maintarn a darly attendance rccord of rcad maintenance team

Liaise with Village Administrators on identification and supervision of road maintenance work -progress in the village

Attend meetings atward level to identify emergency road-work requirements

Handle roadside maintenance program, resolve roadside defects with relevant technical assistance, implement tasks and prepare daily work load sheet

Ensure constant avarlabtltty of road maintenance matetrals as required.

Monitor fuel distribution andmarntain timely records fbr the same

Document work load on the equipment’s used androads marntained

Monitor machine usaqe Aodometer hours rn compartson with the work done.

Ensure bush clearance and pot holes are identified and repaired

Maintarn daily register of labourers and submrt it periodically to the village admrntstrator (copy to the technrcal supervisor) for preparation of payroll.

Maintarn darly report on road activities

Determine the selection and prroritization of village access roads for maintenance in liaison with the village admrmstrator and the sub-county roads inspector.

Qualifications

Must be aKenyan Citizen and a resident of the locality with good geographical knowledge of the area.

Minimum KCSE Mead grade of D- (Minus)

Craft Certifrcate in Building and Construction, Civil Engineering or any other related discipline from a recognized institution

Knowledge and experience in record keeping

Knowledge in Road Maintenance or construction willbe an added advantage

How To Apply

Interested candidates to download and frll’Application for Employment Form2 available on http://www.kisumu.go.ke and send in PDF format (as one document) to: kcpsbrmt@kisumu.go.ke by 5 pm on 1’t April 2027. Do not attach copies of the certificates. Please note that as a result of measures put in place by the Board to curb the spread of Covid- 19 pandemic, No applrcatron will be received inhard copy