Terms of Engagement: Casual basis – sh. 800 per day,

NO OF POSITIONS: 35,

Responsibilities

  • Maintarn a darly attendance rccord of rcad maintenance team
  • Liaise with Village Administrators on identification and supervision of road maintenance work -progress in the village
  • Attend meetings atward level to identify emergency road-work requirements
  • Handle roadside maintenance program, resolve roadside defects with relevant technical assistance, implement tasks and prepare daily work load sheet
  • Ensure constant avarlabtltty of road maintenance matetrals as required.
  • Monitor fuel distribution andmarntain timely records fbr the same
  • Document work load on the equipment’s used androads marntained
  • Monitor machine usaqe Aodometer hours rn compartson with the work done.
  • Ensure bush clearance and pot holes are identified and repaired
  • Maintarn daily register of labourers and submrt it periodically to the village admrntstrator (copy to the technrcal supervisor) for preparation of payroll.
  • Maintarn darly report on road activities
  • Determine the selection and prroritization of village access roads for maintenance in liaison with the village admrmstrator and the sub-county roads inspector.

Qualifications

  • Must be aKenyan Citizen and a resident of the locality with good geographical knowledge of the area.
  • Minimum KCSE Mead grade of D- (Minus)
  • Craft Certifrcate in Building and Construction, Civil Engineering or any other related discipline from a recognized institution
  • Knowledge and experience in record keeping
  • Knowledge in Road Maintenance or construction willbe an added advantage

How To Apply

Interested candidates to download and frll’Application for Employment Form2 available on http://www.kisumu.go.ke and send in PDF format (as one document) to: kcpsbrmt@kisumu.go.ke by 5 pm on 1’t April 2027. Do not attach copies of the certificates. Please note that as a result of measures put in place by the Board to curb the spread of Covid- 19 pandemic, No applrcatron will be received inhard copy

